Trinity Webb lifts Talladega past Sylacauga in OT

Talladega freshman Trinity Webb broke the home crowd’s heart again and again on Friday night at Sylacauga.
Webb scored 16 of her game-high 36 points during the final two periods.
The freshman finally put the crowd out of its misery when she sunk a pair of shots from the free-throw line with 0.2 seconds left in the game to give Talladega a 68-66 victory over Sylacauga (4-10) in overtime.
“She had shot a buzzer (beater) before and won a game,” Talladega coach Rebecca Williams said. “So in a situation like that, I think there’s no better person to be in a pressure situation than Trinity.”
It was hardly the first time the freshman attempted a high-pressure shot during the game. Webb tied the game up with mere seconds left in regulation to extend the game.
Williams never doubted her freshman down the stretch. She actually thought Talladega (6-6, with one victory by forfeit) was going to win the game in the last minute of regulation, but Webb was called for a charge, and the basket was waived off.
“Immediately, I knew we had to get her mentally back in the game because she’s young,” Williams said. “She’s ninth-grader, and so when the ball got back in her hand, I had no doubt she was going to go up and attack. I was just hoping it would have been an and-one.”
Talladega junior Lamyah Elston (12 points) was the only other Tiger to finish in double figures.
Sylacauga’s points were spread out a little more evenly. Eighth-grader Destinee Ealy scored a team-high 19 points. She was followed by Dee Smith and Dakota Johnson, who scored 18 and 17 points, respectively.
The Aggies led 32-29 at the break. They managed to extend that lead by as much as 10 points down the stretch. However, missed 3-point shots and numerous turnovers in the fourth quarter’s final minutes allowed the Tigers to claw their way back into the game.
Williams said her team forced those errors by running an aggressive man-to-man full-court press in the final minutes. The Tigers will return to the court at Lincoln on Saturday. They will face Shelby County on Monday before facing No. 4 seed Childersburg in the opening round of the County Tournament on Wednesday.
“I think it definitely will,” Williams said when asked if Friday’s win will give the team momentum headed into the tournament. “You know Sylacauga-Talladega is a rivalry game. So I think with us coming here and playing them, grinding, I think it is definitely a boost.”
Boys
After leading by as much as 17, Talladega seemed poised to become the second team to blow a double-digit lead in the second half when Sylacauga junior Brayson Edwards knocked down a 3-pointer to give the Aggies a one-point lead in the final two minutes.
Edwards scored 9 points during the final 4:30 of the game, but Talladega senior Keontae Funderburg responded with four points to retake the lead for good as Talladega defeated the Aggies 72-69.