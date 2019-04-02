PELL CITY – Trinity Highway Products of Pell City was one of eight companies recognized as winners of the 2019 Governor’s Trade Excellence Awards, which recognize companies that fuel Alabama’s export business and sell their designs and products in markets worldwide.
State officials said this year’s eight honorees include key players in the transportation industry, which has sparked new jobs and investments in communities across the state.
“Our winners this year range in size from the small business to the large corporation, and also hail from different parts of Alabama,” said Gov. Kay Ivey. “They each represent the type of company that makes us strong as a state. We also see a concentration of firms in the aerospace and automotive industries, which underscore the importance of these industries to our economy.”
The 2019 winners of the Governor’s Trade Excellence Awards included Trinity Highway Products of Pell City, Aerostar of Mobile, GKN Aerospace – Alabama of Tallassee, Help Lighting of Birmingham, Polyvance of Rainsville, Port of Huntsville of Huntsville, RMCI Inc. of Huntsville, and Zorn Molds of Trafford.
“We are proud to recognize this year’s Governor’s Trade Excellence Award winners,” Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield said. “Their success comes as a result of the hard work and ingenuity of our businesspeople, as well as the commitment and cooperation that exist among our federal, state and local entities that work together to help Alabama companies increase their exports”
Canfield said these companies are on the cutting edge in their industries, both in the U.S. and globally.
According to the Alabama Department of Commerce, the value of Alabama exports topped $21 billion last year as shipments reached 191 countries. The total, which came during a year marked by global trade tensions, is just 2 percent shy of the record $21.8 billion in exports set in 2017.
Hilda Lockhart, director of the International Trade Office at the Alabama Department of Commerce, said the companies and organizations claiming the 2019 Trade Excellence Awards have shown a remarkable commitment to be the best in their field, not only domestically but also internationally.
“The eight companies range from large to small, but the common theme is the growth they have shown by selling abroad, the tenacity to stay innovative and the agility to incorporate whatever changes are necessary to deliver a first-class product to the buyer,” she said.
Trinity Highway Products manufactures crash cushion impact protection for highway and work zone safety.
It first began operations in California in 1969, but the manufacturing plant was relocated to Pell City in 1985.
Trinity manufactures and ships proprietary products to all 50 states and 70 countries. It’s international business is directed by sales offices in the U.S., Colombia, Singapore, Sweden and the United Kingdom, and reaches markets across the world.