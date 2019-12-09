Testimony is expected to begin Tuesday in the murder trial of an Alpine man charged with fatally shooting his wife in the spring of 2017.
Everett Bernard Abrams Jr., 37, is accused of shooting his wife, Jennifer Abrams, at the couple’s home on the 300 block of Loblolly Trace on the evening of May 29, 2017. Abrams was arrested by the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office a little over a month later. A silver North American Arms .22-caliber revolver, believed to be the weapon used, was recovered at the scene.
The couple’s son, now 11 years old, witnessed the shooting and is expected to testify for the state this week. The evidentiary portion of the trial is expected to last through Wednesday. Monday was spent on jury selection.
Neither side has presented any evidence yet, but, based on the questions asked of potential jurors Monday, the state will likely emphasize that the intent necessary for a murder conviction can be formed in the time it takes to point a gun at someone and pull the trigger.
Abrams’ attorney, Todd Barksdale, indicated that the defense may not put on any evidence of its own, but asked potential jurors to be open to the possibility that the shooting happened by accident.
Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff will be overseeing the trial. District Attorney Steve Giddens and Chief Deputy District Attorney Christina Kilgore are prosecuting the case.
If convicted of murder, Abrams faces 20 to 99 years or life in prison.