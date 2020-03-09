Trial begins for man accused of raping girlfriend’s 13-year-old daughter

A Talladega County jury of eight women and five men was selected Monday to try a 42-year-old man accused of raping his girlfirend’s 13-year-old daughter in 2017. Testimony in the case is expected to continue through Tuesday, according to Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens. If convicted, the defendant faces 10 years to life in prison.
The Daily Home generally does not identify those accused of sex offenses unless or until they have been convicted or plead guilty to the crime.
The defendant and the alleged victim’s mother had been involved in a relationship for about a decade, and had a child (not the victim) in common. They had all just moved to a trailer in the Kymulga area shortly before the rape occurred on March 5, 2017.
According to testimony from the alleged victim and her mother, the mother came into a bedroom in the trailer and found the defendant lying on top of the victim; both of their pants were pulled down, and both were exposed. The victim testified that the incident began as casual wrestling around, which was common, but when she tripped and fell, the defendant turned her over and pinned her, covering her mouth with one hand and pulling down her pants with the other. The mother sensed something wrong and had picked up a knife on her way to the room; the defendant jumped up, took the knife and prevented her from getting a phone.
Since there was only one vehicle, the defendant agreed to drive the others to another relative’s house. After spending some time driving in circles, he arrived at a gas station and the victim and her mother got out to call the relative, who came to get them.
Chief Assistant District Attorney Christina Kilgore told the jury during her opening statement Monday that the victim had gone to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham, where a rape exam was conducted. The defendant’s DNA was recovered inside the victim, Kilgore said.
According to his opening statement, defense attorney Carl Simmons is likely to argue that there was no forcible compulsion involved.
Circuit Judge WIll Hollingsworth is presiding over the case.
First-degree rape is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.
Across the hall, Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff was scheduled to try a case against Charles Dewon Menchy, 27, who is accused of shooting into an unoccupied building. Giddens said Menchy pleaded guilty before the trial began, and now faces a 10-year prison sentence. The jury in Woodruff’s courtroom will try a civil case this week.