Transfer culture, COVID-19 highlight Talladega County Media Day

The topic of transfers at the high school level evoked passionate responses from several area coaches at the 10th annual Talladega County Football Media Day on Thursday.
“Now I personally believe it is every parent’s right if they want to pick up and move their kid somewhere else it is their right to do that,” Munford coach Michael Easley said when asked about the transfer culture. “That is a great thing about this country. We have a lot of freedoms, but yes, it is out of control, and something needs to be done at a higher level.”
Easley said he blames coaches across the state that have lost sight of what is important. Winning games is a goal, but the top priority should be making a positive difference in the lives of their players.
Easley acknowledged that his team has seen several players depart in recent years for supposedly greener pastures. Talladega County Central coach Chris Mahand also discussed what it’s like to watch kids transfer away chasing hopes and dreams of more playing time or better collegiate opportunities.
“We’ve ran into a problem where we’ve had kids, a few here, leave for larger schools,” Mahand said. “I try to talk them out of it along with their parents, but they are under the misconception that you have to go to a larger school to be successful, and I try to educate them on that aspect of it. The benefits, the pros and cons of both sides of it and let them make the best decision for their child, like I would mine, but their misconception that you have to go to a larger school to be successful is just not true.”
Mahand offered Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, widely regarded as one of the best in the NFL, as proof that talent determines long-term success, not the size or prestige of a program.
Hill finished his collegiate career at Division II school West Alabama after starting at Garden City Community College. Although, it's worth noting that Hill did spend one year at Oklahoma State, between the two stops.
“The move-ins due to jobs or family jobs I understand,” Sylacauga coach Rob Carter said. “Moving just to play football and to think you got an opportunity to play college football or any other athletics, I’m not in favor of, but we will accept anybody that wants to come play for Syalcauaga High School and move into our community I promise you that.”
The C-word
It took less than six minutes for the first Covid mention, and it was still a hot topic when Munford wrapped the day up.
“We are excited,” Easley said about the season. “We were a little more excited a few weeks ago when we thought we weren’t going to have to deal with the C-word, covid. That is starting to creep back in. Hopefully, we can avoid that being too much of a distraction.”
On Monday, the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Alabama topped 2,000 for the first time since Feb. 1. One of those reported might be an unnamed Fayetteville player who is currently out with COVID-19, but expected to return next week when fall camp begins.
Easley still remembers what it was like to worry about the safety of his kids last season.
“It was stressful,” the Munford coach said. “I was telling someone earlier, instead of laying bed trying to figure out how to score points, I’m trying to think, did I sanitize everything, how can I space everything out better. … You’re ready to move past all that. I think that has probably been the frustrating part of getting these reports of numbers spiking and cases going up.”
So players will have to keep putting up with the smell of Chlorox when they enter the weight rooms for the time being.
“They always complain about it, but we are still going through all the protocols necessary,” Winterboro coach Skylar Mansfield said. “We are not grouping up, we’re cleaning every day, we’re doing laundry every day. … We just can’t be too careful and relax a little bit, especially with the new strands of this stuff going around.”
While cases continue to skyrocket, several coaches also took a moment to reflect on how far the community has come since the height of the pandemic.
From an attendance standpoint, Winterboro was easily one of the school’s most severely impacted by crowd limitations imposed by social distancing mandates. The Bulldogs even chose to move their home playoff game to Childersburg in order to provide more fans with the chance to attend.
“Oh man, it is huge,” Winterboro quarterback Jake Travis said when asked about a packed stadium this season. “I don’t think people understand the momentum and adrenaline you get from a full capacity fans and sold-out crowds. I mean, last year, we still had a lot of fans last year and a big crowd last year, but this year they are going to show out. I know they will, and it will make a big impact on us.”
Talladega coach Shannon Felder said the pandemic didn’t just limit his players on the field. It also limited Talladega’s ability to participate in community service opportunities.
Something Felder plans to remedy this season. For example, on Friday, Talladega’s players will clean up the square downtown.
“We’ve tried to do things, tried to do more this year as far as giving back,” Felder said. “Learning the importance of that. I think a lot is given to the guys, and I feel they have to give as much as they are receiving.”
Shaking off the rust
One of the biggest advantages this group of players has over their counterparts from a year ago is a spring and summer full of football practices and 7-on-7 competitions.
“This year, we have probably attended more camps and 7-on-7s than we have in the past, so it has been a busy summer,” Felder said. “It has been an exciting summer. We’ve learned a lot about our team and things we need to go and get better to improve.”
B.B. Comer coach Adam Fossett felt like those missed opportunities really hurt his team last season, perhaps ultimately catching up to them in a 56-34 loss to Abbeville in the second round of the playoffs.
“One thing that hurt us last year is we became so one dimensional,” Fossett said. “We had a real hard time throwing the ball. We had a real hard time being a threat in the air. And I feel like because of not having 7-on-7s, because of not having OTAs and things like that, that hurt us.”
Keeping the streak alive
Talladega County’s Dean of football coaches is Fayetteville coach John Limbaugh. On Thursday, he was the only head coach who has been to all 10 of the county’s media days.
“Last year we were very, very close in a lot of games,” Limbaugh said. “We just couldn’t turn the corner, couldn’t get that edge we needed for whatever reason. We are working on our resiliency, we’re working on family and teamwork. … But my longevity at Fayetteville means we got a lot of forgiving people in Fayetteville.”
The Wolves finished last season 2-8 with three of their losses coming by seven points or less. Fayetteville’s last winning season came in 2019 when the Wolves finished 6-5, but Limbaugh’s reference to forgiveness perhaps refers to the fact that the Wolves have struggled to put together back-to-back winning seasons.
The last time Fayetteville did that was from 2013-15 when the Wolves went 20-12 to secure winning records in three consecutive seasons. Perhaps the Wolves can start a new streak this season, and if they do look out, because Talladega County’s longest-tenured coach doesn’t plan on leaving anytime soon.
“I had a couple of opportunities come up in years past,” Limbaugh said. “I’ve said no to all that. I’ve been pastoring a church down there for 37 years now, and I’m not one of those guys looking for the next step or whatever. I’m long in tooth, but I love where I am at, and until they run me off, I plan to stay there.”