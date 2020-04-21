Trailer fire early Monday leaves Talladega man dead

TALLADEGA -- A trailer fire on Hindman Lane early Monday left a Talladega man dead.
According to Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy, Robert Brand, 65, of 495 Hindman Lane, was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:05 a.m. Monday, apparently from smoke inhalation.
Talladega fire Chief Danny Warwick said firefighters were initially dispatched to an explosion at 495 Hindman Lane on Monday morning and found the trailer engulfed in flames on arrival. The cause and point of origin of the fire were not immediately clear, and the case is under investigation by Talladega police and the Alabama Fire Marshal's Office.