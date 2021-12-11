Traffic stop uncovers over one-half pound of meth

Two Talladega men have been charged with drug trafficking following a routine traffic stop on Jackson Trace Road early Sunday morning.
Patrick Keith Herrington, 33, and Dontez Dewayne Calhoun, 30, were both charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records. Calhoun also had a warrant for failure to appear in Talladega Municipal Court from Aug. 2018.
According to Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force Commander Mike Roberson, bond was set at $31,000 on the drug counts by Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth. Jail records indicate that Herrington posted bond and was released Tuesday, while Calhoun was still behind bars as of Friday afternoon.
Roberson said a marked Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputy car pulled over the vehicle that Calhoun and Herrington occupied. It was not clear which of the two was actually driving the vehicle described in the incident and offense report filed with the sheriff’s office as a 2000 Nissan XTerra with a vanity tag.
Roberson said one of the people inside the car threw something out when pulled over. That turned out to be methamphetamine, he said.
According to the incident report, a set of digital scales and a total of 297 grams of methamphetamine in 13 bags were recovered. 297 grams is approximately 0.65 pounds.
The lowest amount necessary for a trafficking charge is 28 grams, or approximately one ounce.
Trafficking is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.