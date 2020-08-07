Traffic stop Thursday sends 4 first responders to hospital

An Alabama State Trooper, a Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputy and two Oxford Emergency Medical Services paramedics were hospitalized Thursday morning after chemical exposure at a traffic stop in Talladega County according to Captain Mike Jones of the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident is under investigation by the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.
As of Thursday afternoon, Task Force Commander Jason Murray said, four Jackson, Mississippi men were facing felony drug charges in the Talladega County Metro Jail.
Kelvin Studaway, the driver, 41, was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana in the second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a pistol without a permit and attempting to elude. Joseph Davis, 38; Jason Nunnery, 33 and Jayshon Studaway, 29 are facing similar charges except for attempting to elude, Murray said. Bond had not been set for any of them as of Thursday evening.
The incident began as a traffic stop for erratic driving on Interstate 20.
Tom Dixon, director of the ambulance service, said that paramedics Jennifer Thrash, 37, and Alex Skelton, 25, responded to a call for medical support from Alabama State Troopers at a traffic stop around 7:40 a.m. Law enforcement had pulled over a vehicle driving erratically in the I-20 eastbound lanes near mile marker 178 in Talladega County, Dixon said.
According to Murray, the four men had been in a Dodge Caravan that fled from Alabama State Troopers at speeds topping out at 105 miles per hour.
“We had been alerted about someone having an altered mental status,” said Dixon, who spoke on the phone while waiting at Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega. “Both paramedics got out of the ambulance and provided care like they should have, and immediately started feeling dizziness.”
A deputy was also taken to Citizens, and a trooper was taken to RMC in Anniston. Neither appeared to be in serious condition, Murray said, but were being checked out as a precaution.
Murray said his investigators were still not certain what might have caused the sickness.
“There were four people in the car,” Murray said. “One of them started squirting a green liquid out of a baby bottle inside the car, and we believe that was codeine based cough syrup.” He added that he did not have a presumptive field test for codeine, so the substance in the bottle would have to be analyzed by a lab. “One of the people in the car told us they had all been smoking marijuana cigarettes dipped in liquid PCP. When they were getting pulled over, the driver ripped the bag of PCP and tried to dump it out.” The remains of the bag will also have to be lab tested.
Cocaine, marijuana and a gun were also recovered inside the vehicle.
The paramedics seem to be in stable condition, Dixon said, though he noted that was not an official report from the presiding physician. The two paramedics were able to speak, but had been heavily affected by the chemical material. Dixon said he had driven an ambulance to pick them up and deliver them to the hospital. They could have to stay overnight at the hospital, he said.
Dixon said details were uncertain, but he had pieced together that his staff members had been exposed to toxic chemicals that had spilled inside the vehicle. Ambulance responses to traffic stops usually last about 20 minutes, he said, most often when someone has an arresting medical issue such as diabetic shock that leads to irregular driving. Dixon said he believed the paramedics did not enter the vehicle, but were near it while providing aid to one of the vehicle’s occupants who had gotten out.
Possession of a controlled substance is a class D felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to five years in prison. The other charges are all misdemeanors.
Chris Norwood is a staff writer for The Daily Home. Ben Nunnally is a staff writer for The Anniston Star.