TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department answered two dozen calls during the past week.
While most of those involved traffic accidents or small brush fires, there was one structure fire that resulted in a total loss, according to Chief Danny Warwick.
That fire was reported at 5:45 a.m., Sunday, at 419 West St. N, Warwick said. According to the report, firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from one side of the wood frame house.
“The fire was knocked down, and the operation transitioned into overhaul. Heavy fire damage was noted throughout the entire structure,” Warwick said.
Warwick said no one officially lived in the house, but the possibility of squatters had not been ruled out. The cause of the fire remained under investigation Thursday afternoon.
The week’s first call was to a two-vehicle accident on Spring Street South on May 30. Warwick said both drivers were transported to the emergency room of Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center by NorthStar paramedics for treatment of what appeared to be minor injuries.
The next call was to another two-vehicle accident later the same day, at the 275 Bypass and Renfroe Road. No one was injured in this accident.
The last call of May 30 was also a traffic accident, this time involving three vehicles, at Alabama 21 and Stockdale Road. Talladega police and Alabama State Troopers also responded, but no one was injured.
The first of five calls May 31 was to yet another traffic accident, this one involving only one vehicle at the intersection of Battle and East streets. NorthStar paramedics assessed the injured parties, but no one was taken to the hospital, Warwick said.
The first fire call of the week was due to a short circuit at Georgia Pacific on May 31 that Warwick said was out by the time firefighters arrived.
The next call was to a downed power line on Gary Street, followed by another traffic accident, a two-vehicle wreck at the intersection of East Street North and Moseley Avenue. One person was taken to the emergency room by NorthStar.
That night, firefighters responded to an outdoor rubbish fire near a mobile home behind Talladega Downs. According to the report, “Crews spoke to the resident, and he stated that he started a small fire to burn some yard debris while he was outside cleaning his pool.”
Warwick said the resident was informed that Talladega County was under a burn ban put in place by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management between May 1 and Oct. 31. The fire was extinguished before it could spread.
The first call for June, on Saturday, was to a residence on Ridgewood Forest Drive but was canceled en route when the resident said the fire was already out. The only other call for Saturday was to a brush and grass fire mix on Treeline Lane that burned about half an acre before it was put out. Again, this fire resulted from a violation of the state burn ban.
After the West Street fire, the next call was supposedly to a downed tree on Shocco Springs Road, but no tree was ever located, Warwick said.
The last call for Sunday came in as smoke coming from the vents in Senior Grove on the campus of Talladega College. After the building was evacuated, it was determined the smoke was actually refrigerant leaking into the air conditioning system.
Fans were used to evacuate the refrigerant, and the scene was turned over to Talladega College maintenance staff.
Monday’s first call was to another grass and brush fire mix, at the end of King Street. Fresh tire tracks were noted coming into the area where the fire appears to have started, and the cause remained under investigation Thursday.
The other two calls for Monday were medical lift assists, one on Welch Avenue and one on Virginia Avenue at Heath Street.
There were two calls logged for Tuesday, but Warwick said they were related. The first was to a two-vehicle accident near Benny’s Mini-Mart at Howard and West streets. Both drivers initially refused transport, but one called from home about an hour later complaining of chest pains and was taken to the emergency room, Warwick said.
A call Wednesday to Renfroe Road was canceled en route.
Later that day, a Curry Court resident called to report a fire in a neighboring apartment possibly due to the explosion of a clandestine methamphetamine lab. On arrival, no fire was found, but Talladega police did arrest two people inside the apartment on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
The Daily Home generally does not identify suspects charged only with misdemeanors.
Firefighters were also dispatched to a motorcycle accident on Mountainview Road, but both motorcycle and rider were gone when they arrived at the scene. They were also dispatched for a lift assist at DaVita Dialysis on East Battle Street.
Also Wednesday, Talladega firefighters responded to a call on Plantview Road, outside the city limits, when Renfroe Volunteer Fire Department did not have anyone available. A mixed brush and grass fire burned about half an acre; the property owner said he had been burning trash and left to go to the store. The fire had gotten out of control by the time he arrived back home, he said.
Firefighters also responded to one call Thursday afternoon, Warwick said. The alarm had gone off at a hair salon on Johnson Avenue North due to someone burning their lunch, Warwick said.