TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department answered 17 calls during the past week, including three traffic accidents, according to Chief Danny Warwick.
The week’s first call, on Aug. 1, turned out to be a false alarm at Auto Zone on Battle Street. About an hour later, firefighters responded to a brush fire call off Kirksey Lane near Jackson Trace Road.
Warwick said the East Providence Volunteer Fire Department was closer and had the 12-foot-by-12-foot fire under control when Talladega arrived.
The last call of the day was to a downed power line across both lanes of Renfroe Road. Firefighters created a safety zone and waited for an Alabama Power crew to come repair the line.
The first call Aug. 2 was a cooking fire confined to the container on East Street South, followed by the week’s first accident, on North Street. Warwick said only one vehicle was involved, and it had struck a power pole and turned over onto its roof.
The driver was the only person in the vehicle, and she was transported to Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center by Northstar Ambulance. The accident remains under investigation by Talladega police.
The day’s last call was a false alarm at New South Express on Homer Driver, in the Coosa Valley Industrial Park.
The only structure fire of the week involved a storage building on Hill Street early Saturday. Warwick said the building and contents were a total loss, and another storage building on a neighboring piece of property was damaged.
The same day, Warwick said, firefighters got a false alarm on East Lancaster Street, and a call to Brookwood/Citizens was canceled with firefighters still en route.
There were no calls Sunday, and the only call Monday was to a vehicle fire involving a 2015 BMW X6. Warwick said the fire seemed to originate in the engine compartment, and the vehicle will likely be a total loss.
The first call Tuesday was another false alarm, this one on Russell Drive. A call to a grass fire between Brecon Mobile Home Park and the 275 Bypass also turned out to be unfounded, Warwick said.
The last call Tuesday was to a single-vehicle accident at Alabama 21 and the Bypass; the driver was not on scene when firefighters arrived, and the scene was eventually turned over to Talladega police, Warwick said.
Wednesday’s first call was listed as a biohazard on East Street North. Warwick said a Tyson truck had spilled between 300 and 400 pounds of chicken offal. The Alabama Department of Environmental Management also responded. Tyson sent out a crew to clean up the mess, Warwick added.
That afternoon, at the Bypass and Jackson Trace Road, firefighters responded to a two-vehicle accident that sent three people to Brookwood/Citizens via Northstar Ambulance. A fourth person was also injured but refused transport, Warwick said.
Closing out the day Wednesday was a false alarm at the Hallmark Apartments and a request for a lift assist on Glenwood Road from paramedics.
There had been no more calls as of Thursday afternoon.