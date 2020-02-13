5 traffic accidents among 17 calls answered by Talladega firefighters over past week

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department answered 17 calls during the past week, including five traffic accidents.
Four of those accidents, on Saturday, Monday and two on Tuesday, were on the 275 Bypass.
The fifth accident was Sunday on Davis Street, according to Chief Danny Warwick. A single vehicle hit a power pole and knocked the line down, although the driver of the vehicle was already gone when first responders arrived.
The first bypass accident involved a single motorcycle at Brecon Mobile Home Park. The driver was injured and taken to the emergency room of Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega by NorthStar paramedics.
The Monday accident was on the bypass at Alabama 21 when a truck jackknifed, Warwick said. A driver and passenger said they were not injured.
The first Tuesday accident also involved minor injuries when a single vehicle ran off the road into a ditch. Warwick said the driver said she scratched up her leg getting out of the vehicle and crawling out of the drainage ditch, but she ultimately refused transport.
The other wreck Tuesday involved a Honda car hauler struck by a passenger vehicle, Warwick said. The driver of the passenger vehicle was taken to Citizens emergency room by NorthStar.
Warwick said there were also four false alarms during the past week at Talladega College, including three at Ish Hall and one at Shores Hall.
The week began Feb. 6 with a false alarm at the hospital, followed by downed power lines on East Coosa Street and East South Street the same day.
On Monday, firefighters responded to two calls at the Learn and Play Daycare Center on Seasons Way, where a roof leak had caused the smoke detectors to malfunction. A report of a natural gas smell near the Social Security Office on North Street was also unfounded, Warwick said.
A smoke alarm at a residence on College Street on Tuesday turned out to be from food cooking on the stove.
There were no calls Wednesday, and as of late Thursday afternoon, the only other call was to a malfunctioning smoke detector at an assisted living facility on Seasons Way, just up the street from the day care.