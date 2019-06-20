TALLADEGA -- Tractor Supply Company is hosting a pet treat tasting event in Talladega, according to a press release.
Planned for Saturday, June 29, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., this event will give pets the chance to sample a variety of pet treats available at Tractor Supply Company.
"At Tractor Supply, we believe in giving your pets a choice," said Larry Snyder, manager of the Talladega Tractor Supply store, in the release. "From our exclusive 4health brand to Purina, Blue Buffalo and Pedigree, we carry a wide variety of pet food and treat options to ensure your four-legged family members stay nourished and satisfied all year long.
“We hope you will join us … to let your pet find its treat of choice."
This event is open to the public and will take place at 232 Haynes St. For more information, please contact the Talladega Tractor Supply at 256-315-1946.
The rural lifestyle retailer, which is a one-stop shop for all things pet, including a wide variety of food, treats, toys, crates, carriers, training tools and health supplements, will allow pets to determine which products best suit their needs through the support of brand partners and local businesses.