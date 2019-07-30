Talladega Tractor Supply sign logo.JPG
Social media

If your dog has been particularly good of late, you might want to take them to the Tractor Supply Company in Talladega on Saturday, Aug. 10.

Tractor Supply will be hosting a free treat tasting for pets from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., according to a press release.

“This event will give pets the chance to sample a variety of pet treats available” in the store, said Larry Snyder, manager of the Talladega branch. “We believe in giving your pets a choice … We carry a wide variety of pet food and treat options for your four-legged family members to stay nourished and satisfied all year long.”

The event is open to the public. For more information, call 256-315-1946.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...