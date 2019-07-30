If your dog has been particularly good of late, you might want to take them to the Tractor Supply Company in Talladega on Saturday, Aug. 10.
Tractor Supply will be hosting a free treat tasting for pets from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., according to a press release.
“This event will give pets the chance to sample a variety of pet treats available” in the store, said Larry Snyder, manager of the Talladega branch. “We believe in giving your pets a choice … We carry a wide variety of pet food and treat options for your four-legged family members to stay nourished and satisfied all year long.”
The event is open to the public. For more information, call 256-315-1946.