Track and Field roundup: Troy McKinney claims two state championships for Winterboro

Winterboro junior Troy McKinney put together a dominant performance over two days at the Class 1A state outdoor track and field meet over the weekend.
McKinney managed to set new personal records in three of his four events as he led the Bulldogs to a fourth-place finish overall.
Two of McKinney’s records were enough to bring home state championships in both the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.08 seconds and the long jump with a distance of 22 feet, 2.25 inches.
McKinney’s third PR came in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.12 which was good enough for second place. While he didn’t beat his previous best, the junior still managed to claim second in the triple jump as well (with a distance of 42-3.75).
B.B. Comer, 2A
The boys finished 17th overall with 14 points after senior Rapheale Johnson took second in the triple jump with a distance of 41-00.75.
Fayetteville, 2A
The boys finished 17th overall with 14 points after senior Luke White claimed the state championship in the 400-meter dash with a time of 52.5.
Lincoln, 5A
The boys finished 14th overall with 16 points after taking third in the 4x800 relay with a time of 8:42.01. Freshman Jalen Turner finished fifth in the 300-meter hurdles (with a time of 42.09 seconds).
The girls finished 24th overall with five points after junior Jaycee Woods took fourth in the javelin throw (31.36).
Munford, 4A
The boys finished 18th overall with 12 points.
Ninth-grader Dakota Frank finished third in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 10:04.1. He also placed fifth in the boys 1,600-meter run (4:38.20) and seventh in the 800-meter run (2:06.93).
Pell City, 6A
The boys finished 37th overall with one point after junior Jack Lowe placed eighth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:30.7.
Sylacauga, 5A
The boys finished fourth overall with 36 points after taking second in the 4x400 relay (3:27.49) and third in the 4x100 relay (43.84).
Sophomore Tavares Lauderdale was the highest individual finisher when he placed third in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.73.
Talladega, 5A
The boys finished 31st overall with two points after junior Malik Williams placed seventh in the 100-meter dash (11.58).
Talladega County Central, 1A
The girls finished 19th overall with eight points after Tirzah Votaw placed fourth in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:57.63. She also finished sixth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:45.63.
Winterboro, 1A
The boys finished fourth overall with 45 points thanks in large part to McKinney’s efforts, but four other guys also earned points.
The girls finished eighth overall with 41 points after taking second place in the 4x100 relay with a time of 52.07.
Jasmine Fluker also put together quite the weekend with four top-five finishes including a second-place finish in the triple jump (34-09) and a third-place finish in the 100-meter dash (13.08).