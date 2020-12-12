Tornadoes navigate strong showing amid pandemic

Talladega College coach Chris Wright didn’t have a spot in the rotation for point guard Edwin Louis when he started planning for the current season. Heck, after last season, the coach wondered if Louis would even be back on the team.
Not only is Louis back and in the rotation, but he is also one of only two players on the team to start all nine games this season.
“He was really quiet last year,” Wright said. “This year, he’s a lot more assertive. He’s one of our best leaders. … All the credit for his improvement goes to him.”
Louis averages a team-best 2.56 assists per turnover for the Tornadoes and is a big reason the team is 8-1.
Wright’s team isn’t just beating the competition this season. The Tornadoes have won six of their eight games by at least 17 points, and the head coach said he expects Talladega College will return to the top 15 when the NAIA updates the rankings next week.
“That’s kind of our expectation to be a top 10 team every year, but this year with COVID has definitely made it more challenging,” Wright said. “Just, there is so much uncertainty almost on a daily basis.”
Wright estimates his team has already dealt with six games that were either postponed or canceled.
“I think there is always the uncertainty in everyone’s mind -- are we going to be able to play the next game or not,” Wright said.
The Tornadoes have firsthand knowledge about what it is like for the season to end abruptly. The NAIA called off the national tournament last season two days before the team planned to depart.
Despite the additional adversity that comes with playing in the middle of a pandemic, Wright has found a silver lining of sorts.
“You have a tendency, even as a coach, from time to time to take things for granted,” Wright said. “I think it’s helped me to appreciate even games that we didn’t play as well as we liked, but we won. I found a way to enjoy those games, where in past years maybe it was more difficult for me because it kind of felt like a loss because we didn’t play to our potential.”
All that uncertainty hasn’t stopped Darryl Baker and Paul Turner from leading the team with 17.8 and 15.2 points per game.
Baker was an NAIA All-American Honorable Mention last season after he scored 16 points per game, and Wright said he expects Baker to make the first- or second-team All-America list this year.
Turner is a welcome addition to the team despite the fact he hasn’t played basketball in the last two seasons.
“He’s got a lot more in the tank that we haven’t seen,” Wright said. “Just because he’s getting his legs back. I mean he’s an older guy now. It’s going to take him some time to get the rust off.”
Turner will look to do just when the Tornadoes return to action on Jan. 2 at William Woods (Fulton, Missouri).
“As a coach, it is a little scary for your guys to have a three-week layoff. … it will definitely be a challenge,” Wright said when asked about the abnormally long break. “But I also think with everything going on, our administration has done a great job keeping everyone safe.”