Top 10 sports moments from 2019

Area high school sports teams served up a bounty of notable accomplishments in 2019.
State champions were crowned, a baseball standout accepted a Division I scholarship offer and several football teams exceeded expectations -- and that’s just the tip of the proverbial iceberg.
Here are the Top 10 stories in sports for The Daily Home in 2019:
Talladega boys basketball team wins state championship
The Tigers (26-8) claimed the Class 4A state title with a 60-48 victory over West Limestone at Legacy Arena in March.
Talladega’s journey through the postseason saw the team defeat Anniston 55-53 in the Northeast Regional Tournament at Jacksonville State to advance to the Final Four. The Bulldogs beat Talladega during the regular season and in the area tournament (62-57 and 41-40).
The season also brought head coach Chucky Miller his 750th career win.
NASCAR completes Transformation Infield Project at Talladega Superspeedway
Talladega Superspeedway’s infield received a multimillion dollar facelift, dubbed “Transformation -- The Talladega Speedway Infield Project,” just in time for the 50th anniversary of the historic track’s first race in October.
The $50 million project, which was first announced in July 2018, included a “one-of-a-kind Garage Fan Zone Experience, featuring up-close access, interactive attractions and enhanced amenities for fans, sponsors, teams and stakeholders in the iconic Talladega Infield,” according to a press release.
Childersburg girls basketball team rides winning streak to Final Four appearance
The Lady Tigers (33-2) began the new year with a 19-game winning streak that carried the group through the 4A Southeast Regional Tournament at Garrett Coliseum in Montgomery and into the Final Four at Legacy Arena, where they fell 50-41 to Rogers in February.
Childersburg head coach Gavin King was named All-County Coach of the Year, while then-junior guard Eunique McKinney,a second-team all-state honoree in 4A, earned Player of the Year after a season where she averaged 11.6 points and five rebounds per game.
Sylacauga baseball reaches Final Four
The Aggies (23-10) surged through the 5A baseball playoffs, defeating Ramsay, St. Paul’s and Bibb County before suffering a sweep at the hands of Briarwood Christian in May.
Sylacauga head coach Jeff Bell earned the 4A-5A All-Talladega County Coach of the Year honor, and Jordan Ridgeway was selected as 4A-5A Player of the Year. Ridgeway’s bat proved to be huge for the Aggies as the then-junior finished with seven homers, 33 RBIs and 34 runs.
Talladega football team wins first playoff game, hosts first playoff game
The Tigers (6-5) won their first-ever playoff game in school history with an 20-18 victory over Montevallo on Nov. 8.
With the victory, Talladega secured its first home playoff game in school history. The Tigers suffered a 31-6 rout by eventual state champion UMS-Wright.
With the departure of head coach Ted Darby roughly five weeks before the start of the season, the Tigers found themselves in an adverse situation. Enter new head coach Shannon Felder, who helped steer his squad to its third straight playoff appearance.
B.B. Comer advances to the second round in 3A football playoffs
When Tigers head coach Adam Fossett arrived prior to the 2018 season, he vowed to “Restore the Roar” to a program that had struggled in recent memory.
In Fossett’s second year at the helm, Comer (6-6) clawed its way through a stout 3A, Region 6 to claim the fourth seed, then knocked off Region 5 champion Fultondale 28-19 to advance to the second round, where the Tigers fell to Geraldine 61-7.
Fayetteville pitcher Peyton Wesson picks Troy
A year after tearing his ACL, Fayetteville senior pitcher Peyton Wesson signed to play for Troy University in February.
Wesson earned a first-team spot on the 2A all-state team and was fifth in the nation in strikeouts (137), according to MaxPreps. He also finished as the 1A-3A All-Talladega County Player of the Year.
He had 11 total offers, including several Division I offers from University of Arkansas at Little Rock and Alabama State.
Pell City softball reaches state tournament, wins first area title of fastpitch era
The Lady Panthers (31-14) journeyed through the 6A West Central Regional Tournament in Tuscaloosa, finishing as runner-up and qualifying for the state tournament in Montgomery in May.
At state, Pell City sandwiched a victory over Helena (3-2) between a pair of losses to Spanish Fort (4-0) and Brookwood (7-0).
The season marked the return of head coach Terry Isbell to Pell City after a stint at Moody. He guided the team to its first area championship in the fastpitch era.
Kobe Simmons earns 4A Player of the Year
A championship ring wasn’t the only hardware Talladega’s Kobe Simmons acquired in his 2018-19 campaign.
He was selected as the 4A Player of the Year and a finalist for Mr. Basketball after a season where he averaged averaged 16.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
Area track athletes win gold at state meet
One athlete from Lincoln and one from Sylacauga claimed gold at the 4A-7A state track meet in Gulf Shores.
Golden Bears senior Dalton Gowers brought home gold in the boys 4A javelin throw with a distance of 168 feet, 10 inches, while Aggies senior Demarco Campbell took the top prize in the boys 5A high jump with a height of 6-02.