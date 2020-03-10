Tony Ball apologizes for racially insensitive comments on recording (with photos)

TALLADEGA -- Talladega City Schools Superintendent Tony Ball gave a public apology Tuesday night during a Board of Education meeting that began with recognizing the system’s Teachers of the Year and ended with the system’s school resource officer threatening to eject both an irate parent and the board’s attorney.
Toward the end of the 90-minute meeting, Ball said he wished to read a public statement.
“At this time, as superintendent of the Talladega City Schools, I want to address the board,” he said. “First, I want this board and community to know how blessed we are with so many teachers, administrators and support employees who truly care about our schools, and most importantly, truly care about our students.
“However, there are some who are intent on setting a different agenda, but I am in the schools almost every day and I see the instruction, learning, love and support (of the) employees.”
He continued, “As Charles Dickens wrote, ‘It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.’ I have been in education a long time, 38 years, with the last one and a half being here in Talladega.
“I can tell you, I have never regretted my decision to come here. I have thoroughly enjoyed working each day with our team, but I have also experienced some of the most extreme lows I have ever encountered.
“Some of the lows may have been self-induced and some have been initiated by people who it appears want to see me and our school system fail. Basically, what I want to do tonight is to express a few regrets and apologies. Most of my regrets are the results of others’ actions, some are self-inflicted.
“I regret that we are now actively recruiting people to complain at board meetings. I regret I have not been skilled enough to create harmony among the board members. I regret that certain people have not tried to see the good in me. I’m a good guy.
“I regret that a person publicly told me that she was coming after me if I didn’t fire a particular person. I regret the same person told another that she would destroy this school system in order to get rid of me. I regret the hidden agenda that has been at play to create chaos and discord.
“I regret that I lost my professional composure last year and raised my voice to a parent. I regret that an individual secretly recorded me. I will point out some regrets from the recording, but first, I would like for you to ponder, for a moment, how underhanded that action was. Although it is legal, it is still regretful to me.”
Specifically, he said, “I regret I went into too much detail while talking to this individual. I talked and I rambled too much. I would like to state emphatically that I never used a racial epithet. However, I do recognize that some of my language was racially insensitive.
“In response to these regrets, and probably more that I am responsible for, I am offering a sincere apology to any and all persons that were affected. It is now up to those individuals to accept or deny my apology.
“I do wonder if those individuals who have attacked me and/or caused discord in our school system will also apologize. It’s a hard thing to forgive someone. But for the sake of our students and this city, we must move on and forgive in order to prosper.”
The recording he referred to in the statement was made by a parent during a discussion with Ball regarding the firing of a teacher. The Daily Home has had a copy of the recording for some time but has not published it in its entirety for various reasons.
Although there is nothing in the recording that could reasonably be construed as a racial slur, Ball does say, regarding teacher resumes, “A lot of times, you don’t know if it’s black or white. If the name is Quandarius, that’s kind of a good clue. If the name is Emily, probably no.”
He follows with an anecdote regarding a black girl he knew with daughters named Ashley and Amber, noting “that’s kind of unusual.”
Although he went out of his way not to mention any specific names, many of Ball’s comments clearly referred to board Chair Mary McGhee and newly elected board member Sandra Beavers. The two statements regarding a specific individual both appear to refer to Beavers.
Beavers, McGhee and Debra Wilson all filed a federal law suit against the other board members and Ball alleging various types of discrimination; McGhee left the suit when the court ordered she be allowed to serve as board chair.
Beavers had not been elected to the board when the suit was filed. Beavers and McGhee are the only two African-American board members and frequently split board votes 3-2 on routine items such as the monthly financial report and the personnel actions.
Debra Wilson’s husband, Vic, has been removed from board meetings for being loud and disorderly in the past. During Monday’s meeting, he pretended to cough to cover derogatory remarks about Ball and former interim Superintendent Frank Costanzo, who was present Tuesday representing the state board.
Following Ball’s statements, Wilson demanded recognition from the board; board attorney Charlie Gaines was sitting in front of him and told him he was out of order.
The discussion quickly became heated, prompting the school resource officer to ask both to leave. Ball said Wilson was banned from future board meetings due to repeated warnings.
At this point, McGhee called for a motion to adjourn, which passed 4-0, with board member Jake Montgomery abstaining.
Further coverage of Tuesday’s board meeting will appear in upcoming editions of The Daily Home.