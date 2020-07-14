Tommy Tuberville defeats former Sen. Sessions in GOP runoff, will face Doug Jones in fall

TALLADEGA -- A former Auburn head football coach is one step closer to joining the U.S. Senate.
Tommy Tuberville, a former Tigers head coach who is trying for a career in politics, defeated former Sen. Jeff Sessions in the Republican U.S. Senate primary runoff Tuesday night.
With 62 of 67 counties reporting, Tuberville led with 281,054 votes (60.8 percent) to 181,481 for Sessions.
Tuberville, who carried both Talladega and St. Clair counties, will face Democratic incumbent Sen. Doug Jones in the general election in November.
Sessions was trying to regain the seat he held from 1997-2017, when he stepped down to become President Donald Trump’s attorney general. Sessions served in that capacity until resigning in November 2018 after falling out of favor with the president.
Jones was elected to fill Sessions’ old Senate seat in a special election in December 2017, defeating Republican nominee and former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore.
Tuberville was Auburn football coach from 1999 through 2008 and also enjoyed head coaching stints at Ole Miss, Texas Tech and Cincinnati. His career won-loss record was 159-99, including an 85-40 mark at Auburn and a 13-0 season in 2004.
Tuberville, who has built his Senate campaign around his support for Trump, was the leading vote-getter in the Republican primary in March, just edging out second-place Sessions. However, the former coach didn’t receive a large enough share of the vote to avoid a runoff.
In Talladega County on Tuesday, Tuberville prevailed with 6,123 votes to 2,470 to Sessions. Tuberville won the county with 71.3 percent of the vote.
Talladega County has 57,584 registered voters, meaning just under 15 percent turned out to vote Tuesday.
In St. Clair County, Tuberville won by a similar wide margin with 8,837 votes to Sessions’ 4,063. Tuberville won with 68.5 percent of the vote.
St. Clair County has a total of 65,846 registered voters, meaning 19.6 percent cast ballots Tuesday.
Court Of Criminal Appeals
In the Republican primary runoff for Court of Criminal Appeals Place 2, Beth Kellum defeated Will Smith. With 57 of 67 counties counted, Kellum had 213,254 votes to Smith’s 170,705.
Kellum won Talladega County with 4,308 votes to Smith’s 3,326.
Kellum also captured St. Clair County with 6,485 to Smith’s 4,946.
Staff writers Chris Norwood and Taylor Mitchell contributed to this story.