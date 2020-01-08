Tommy Mullinax granted parole; 2 others from Talladega area denied

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- An Eastaboga man who went to prison in 2006 for making pornographic films of at least five boys between the ages of 13 and 15 will be getting to come home a few months early.
According to a press release from the state Board of Pardons and Paroles, Tommy Wayne Mullinax was granted parole Wednesday following a hearing. He had served 14 years and eight months of a 15 year sentence, according to the release. The state Attorney General’s Office opposed the release.
According to information made available at the time of his arrest, Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies found three pinhole cameras scattered around Mullinax;’s residence in 2005, as well as an empty hole designed to hold a fourth camera.
The cameras were found in the bedrooms and bathrooms of the home on Jackson Trace Road. Authorities also found videotapes showing at least five different boys between the ages of 13 and 15, including some who had been given alcohol and shown commercial pornography.
The placement of the pinhole cameras was intended to record live feeds of young boys bathing, changing clothes and performing sexual acts, according to evidence collected at the time. Mullinax appeared to have shown the videos to other adults in his home.
In late 2005, Mullinax was indicted by a Talladega County grand jury on five counts of production of obscene material depicting children under the age of 17, one count of permitting minors to view obscene material and one count of sexual abuse in the second degree, which is a misdemeanor.
He pleaded guilty to all charges in early 2006. He also had a previous conviction for burglary in the third degree.
Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens said he had also opposed parole for Mullinax when he had come up previously.
Upon his release, Mullinax will be required to register with the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office as a convicted sex offender.
The two other Talladega cases on the Pardon and Parole Board docket for Wednesday were both denied, according to the release.
Alvin Wayne Robinson was sentenced to 25 years in 1997 for rape in the first degree on numerous occasions over a span of two years. His victim was a girl between the ages of 10 and 12 at the time. He has served 23 years and 11 months of his sentence. According to the release, his parole was also opposed by the attorney general and VOCAL (Victims of Crime and Leniency).
Robert Dewayne Humphrey was also denied parole after being sentenced to 25 years for felony domestic violence in 2001. Humphrey beat his wife with a baseball bat while she was sleeping, then punched and choked her. He also had previous convictions for theft and for receiving stolen property.
A representative of the attorney general’s office, who testified Wednesday, said Humphrey has also racked up 10 prison disciplinary infractions in the last five years.
Humphrey has served 19 years of a 25 year sentence. His wife survived the attack.