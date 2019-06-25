SYLACAUGA -- Tommy Johns used puppets, magic and comedy Monday to teach the children at B.B. Comer Library in Sylacauga facts about Alabama in conjunction with the state’s bicentennial.
Children learned about historical people from Alabama like inventor George Washington Carver and historical firsts like the first open heart surgery, which was performed in Alabama.
Johns also used children to help in learning official state designations, like the state mammal is the American black bear and the official state insect is the monarch butterfly.
The Summer Reading program continues Wednesday with a performance by juggler and magician Todd Key.