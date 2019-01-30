The Tom Joyner Foundation (TJF) has named Talladega College its “School of the Month” for March 2019, according to a press release from the college. The designation will help the college raise scholarship money for deserving students while promoting the institution’s accomplishments, activities and events.
“We are thrilled to be named a Tom Joyner Foundation School of the Month,” Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins said. “This is an outstanding opportunity to promote our brand while raising scholarship money for deserving Talladega College students.”
The Tom Joyner Morning Show will promote Talladega College on the air throughout the month of March. Each individual and/or group that donates at least $2,500 to Talladega College will be allowed to tape a 30-second spot that will air during the Tom Joyner Morning Show. The show, which reaches 7.4 million listeners nationally, airs weekdays from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. (CT).
“Our goal is to raise $100,000 -- all of which will be used for student scholarships,” said Seddrick T. Hill Sr, vice president for institutional advancement at Talladega College. “With the support of the campus community; Talladega College alumni; local and national businesses, organizations and foundations; and friends of the college, we are confident that we will succeed.”
TJF was established in 1998 by radio personality Thomas Joyner Sr., host of the nationally syndicated Tom Joyner Morning Show (TJMS). Since its inception in 1998, the foundation has raised more than $65 million to assist more than 29,000 students at historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).
“Tom Joyner has been a long-time supporter of Talladega College,” said Dr. Eugene Cain, president of the Talladega College National Alumni Association. “I still remember his powerful commencement speech on our campus and I am inspired by his consistent dedication to all HBCUs. I challenge Talladega alumni throughout the nation to make generous contributions to the School of the Month campaign.”
To make a contribution to Talladega College, text Degatornado to 41444 and click on the link. "Text to Give" donations are processed without a fee by the Tom Joyner Foundation.
For more information, contact Hill at shill@talladega.edu or at 256-761-8832.