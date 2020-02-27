3 to receive Heart of an Eagle Award at American Values Social on March 6 (with photos)

TALLADEGA -- The Cheaha District of the Greater Alabama Council of the Boy Scouts of America will present three people with long histories of public service with the Heart of an Eagle Award at this year’s American Values Social on Friday, March 6, starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Talladega Bottling Works on The Square in Talladega.
“The Heart of an Eagle Award is given to deserving individuals who have demonstrated leadership, character and integrity in their service to the community, their profession and their country,” according to a press release announcing the event. “It symbolizes strength and compassion, and demonstrates that leadership and philanthropy go hand in hand in serving your fellow man. The award is unique to the Greater Alabama Council.”
This year’s honorees are Larry J. Fetner, Neal Rodgers and Cindy Pennington.
Fetner, according to the release, is a “man who is dedicated to his community and the people of small-town Ashland. Born in 1946, he has remained true to serving his community and his country.”
Fetner graduated from Clay County High School in 1965 and continued his education at Jackson State University in 1966. He also joined the Alabama Army National Guard and served as a medic for 37 years.
“During those years in the military, (he) married his high school sweetheart, Raynell Miller. Together they have two children, Joye and Will Fetner, as well as seven grandchildren.
“While still serving in the military, (he) began working for Coca-Cola Bottling Company in 1968 for seven years. In 1975, Mr. Fetner bought his business that we can still find him at today, Clay County Tire & Retread.”
In 1998, he was appointed to the Ashland City Council and served until 2004. After running unsuccessfully for mayor in 2004, he ran again in 2008. He won the 2008 race and is still serving today.
“Neal Rodgers was born in Yolanda, Alabama, and is a graduate of Winterboro High School and Jacksonville State University with a (Bachelor of Science) Degree in business administration and economics,” according to the release. “He has been married to the former Linda Chappell, of Talladega, for 64 years, and they are the parents of two children, Ronald Neal Rodgers (Renae) and Dr. Leigh Ann Rodgers Keith (Chuck). The Rodgers have four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.”
The release goes on to say Rodgers served in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1951-1953, and he has been president of Neal Rodgers Textile Distributors Inc. since 1967.
“An active civic leader, Mr. Rodgers is past president of the Talladega Lions Club and Talladega Industrial Park Inc. He is a former chairman of the Vocational Advisory Council at Talladega Vocational School and the Talladega Public Building Authority. Mr. Rogers is a member of the state board (of) East-West Lions Baseball, the board of directors for the Arc of North Talladega County, the Red Door Kitchen and the Marianne Greene Equestrian Center. He also served as a Boy Scout leader for Ridgeview Baptist Church and coached Talladega little league baseball and youth basketball.”
He has served on the board of directors for the First National Bank of Talladega/First Bank of Alabama since 1986 and is a member of First Baptist Church of Talladega.
Pennington was born and raised in Talladega, the release says. She is married to Adam Pennington, and they have two sons, Nicholas (23) and Luces (17).
She graduated from Talladega High School in 1985. After graduation, Pennington continued her education at Gadsden State Junior College and the Auburn University Center for Governmental Services, where she concentrated on business education and revenue classes.
Pennington went to work in the Talladega County Revenue Office from 1987-2018. During that time, she started out as the assessing and appraisal clerk, and eventually was selected as the deputy revenue commissioner.
Pennington is employed by First Bank of Alabama.
She is a lifelong member of Hepzibah Baptist Church, where she has concentrated on youth leadership and taught Sunday School.
She is also known for giving back to the community. She has served as a Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce ambassadors mentor (2014-present) and as a member of The Historic Ritz Theatre board (2014-present and president from 2016-present), Talladega Rotary Club (2014-present), Alabama Association of Assessing Officials (2002-present), Talladega Junior Welfare League (2012-19), American Cancer Society (2007-16) and Talladega United Way board (2011-16, campaign chair 2013-14).
As a member of the Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce, she was awarded the 2018 Citizen of the Year.
Chip Moore will be the master of ceremonies, and Tommy Tuberville, former Auburn head football coach, will present the keynote address. Also, there will be a silent auction.
For information about attending the American Values Social, please contact Scotty L. Parker, Cheaha District executive, at 256-252-5556 or scotty.parker@scouting.org.