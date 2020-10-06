Timothy 'Nate' Brewer elected to Sylacauga City Council

SYLACAUGA -- Timothy "Nate" Brewer was elected to the Sylacauga City Council on Tuesday night, defeatig DeCorey Hale in a runoff for the District 3 seat.
Brewer was elected with 218 votes to Hale's 132 and will take office in November with the winners from the municipal general election in August.
Both Brewer and Hale are newcomers to politics. Neither received the majority (50 percent plus one) needed to win in the August, but both received more than incumbent Donnie Blackmon to advance to the runoff.
More to come.