Timothy Brewer, DeCorey Hale in runoff for Sylacauga council seat Tuesday

SYLACAUGA – Two newcomers to politics will be in a runoff Tuesday for the District 3 council seat in the Marble City.
Residents can cast their votes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at J. Craig Smith Community Center.
Timothy “Nate” Brewer and DeCorey Hale are facing off for the seat. Neither candidate got a majority of the votes (50% plus one) in the August general election, forcing the runoff. Incumbent Councilman Donnie Blackmon was defeated by the two.
Timothy “Nate” Brewer
Brewer, 30, is a lifelong resident of Sylacauga. He graduated from Sylacauga High School in 2009. He was a member of Key Club in high school and served as a volunteer for the school’s athletic programs.
He has volunteered with Sylacauga High football and baseball for 15 years and was a volunteer with the Sylacauga Babe Ruth League for 13 years.
While in high school, he was employed by Sylacauga Parks and Recreation with its day camp program for five years. He continues to work with Sylacauga Parks and Recreation’s football, baseball and girls basketball programs.
From 2013-17, Brewer was a volunteer with the First United Methodist Church youth group. He has volunteered with Angel Tree Christmas for needy children. He is a member of Estelle Community Church.
Brewer has been employed by Sylacauga City Schools for almost 10 years, currently in the Maintenance Department. He is also employed by Curtis and Son Funeral Home.
DeCorey Hale
Hale was also born and raised in Sylacauga. He received his education in the Sylacauga City school system, graduating in 2000.
After graduation, he attended Alabama State University, where he majored in marketing, maintaining a standing on the dean's list and also serving as vice president of the Cultural Unity Organization.
After college, Hale became employed by Alabama Power Company, where he has been for 13 years, as an assistant plant control operator. Hale is an author. He has traveled throughout the state spreading the joy of literacy, as well as out of state; with his books being sold nationally and internationally.
Hale has also written for several magazines, including a stint as a freelance writer for The Huffington Post.
He is a member of Sylacauga Young Professionals, Sylacauga Habitat for Humanity, Sylacauga Tree Commission board, Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement (SAFE) and serves on the advisor board for the Parents As Teachers program at Nichols-Lawson Middle School.
He is a member of the Isabel Comer Museum, Central Alabama Writers Guild Alliance and has also been a Nichols-Lawson Community Mentor for the last three years.
For the last five years, Hale, Demond Houser and Shannon Hughes have teamed up with SAFE to provide 50-100 meals for less-fortunate families during the Christmas holidays.
Runoff nears
During the weeks leading up to the runoff, both candidates have been campaigning in their district.
Brewer said he has been going door-to-door to every residence.
“I have also advertised in radio, TV and newsprint. Today (Saturday, Oct. 2), I am hosting a voter appreciation jamboree from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Noble Park. I have also placed 250 yard signs throughout District 3,” he said.
Said Hale, “I have been ‘pounding the pavement’ so to speak. As a marketing major in college, I learned that face-to-face contact and word-of-mouth are the very best forms of marketing.
“By that same token, I utilized my expertise in social media management to campaign to the younger crowd. I was also fortunate to receive video endorsements from some very prominent citizens in Sylacauga. So, I'm very grateful for that.”
Voters’ concerns
Both candidates were questioned about what residents in District 3 told them they were concerned about for the next four years.
Brewer said residents were concerned about a number of issues the council needs to act on, including garbage collection services; public safety on Norton Avenue; no sales tax increases; a city pool; homeless residents; storm shelters; and clearing of rights of way, ditches, overgrown lots and abandoned homes.
“And most of all, they want someone that will listen to them and take their concerns to City Hall, in addition to working for them every day,” Brewer said.
Hale said residents had many concerns, but infrastructure is the main issue, “such as paving roads and beautifying neighborhoods.”
He went on to say, “I also have a majority of local businesses in my district, so I am committed to reviving the downtown district and making it more enticing, not only for future customers via foot traffic, but also for businesses that are looking to expand or establish themselves in a brick and mortar storefront.
“Also, we have a great deal of seniors in my district, and as always, I'm deeply committed to their well-being. While not being seen on the front line or announcing it, I'm very proud of my work in the senior community, through food giveaways centered towards them as well as serving with SAFE to ensure they have the resources they need.
“Food insecurity is a big issue, not only in District 3, but throughout the city. The national poverty average is 14%, and Sylacauga currently sits around 25%. That is a staggering number, and I have dedicated the last 10 years to doing my part to remedy this problem through food drives, my service with Sylacauga Habitat for Humanity and many initiatives with other organizations in Sylacauga. We have a lot of work to do, and I'm very excited about it.”