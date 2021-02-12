Tigers hope to avoid slow start in return to postseason

Childersburg (16-11) is fresh off consecutive trips to the Final Four, but it’s okay if you don’t recognize the girls when they host Saks in the Class 3A, Area 9 finals on Saturday at noon.
For one thing, the Tigers haven’t played a game since they defeated Shelby County by 19 points on Feb. 1.
“Much as the girls don’t enjoy conditioning in practice, we’ve definitely upped our conditioning in practice the last couple weeks,” Childersburg coach Gavin King said when asked about the long layoff. “We’ve done some game-like scrimmages … The girls have done a great job of kinda forgetting they’re on the same team and really competed against each other.”
Such a long break in between games, while an odd scheduling quirk, isn’t something you would expect to bother a team with the playoff credentials the Tigers possess.
Of course, few teams as young as King’s group make the playoffs. The Tigers’ starting lineup includes eighth-graders Rakiya Spell, Kamareona Simmons and Shakira Harrison.
The trio is joined by sophomore Jada Swain and the team’s lone senior, Lakenya Swain.
“Our five starters combined for maybe less than one minute in the Final Four game last year,” King said. “We have very little postseason playing-time experience with this starting group. … All these girls know what we’ve done, and I think that this group has the potential this year and many years to come to continue that postseason success.”
King said the team’s youth has shown itself in slow starts when the Tigers returned from longer periods of downtime. The last time Childersburg faced Saks, the Tigers were coming off a five-day stretch without games.
King’s group only held a 3-point lead after the first quarter despite winning the first matchup by 22. He said the girls lacked their normal intensity but turned it on down the stretch to win 53-25.
With an even longer gap this time, it’s hardly a surprise that quarter has come up often this week.
“Our goal on Saturday is to treat the first quarter like the season is on the line,” King said. “Because obviously from this point on, starting next week, the season is on the line. … So everything is kind of built up to this first quarter on Saturday, so we’re going to need a lot of ball-pressure, a lot of smart defense without fouling, create turnovers and get points in transition.”