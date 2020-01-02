Thursday rainfall tops forecast for northeast Alabama

Heavy rain hammered northeast Alabama for most of Thursday, with measurements nearing 2 inches in the late afternoon.
According to Mary Keiser, meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s station in Calera, rainfall reached 1.82 inches at the Anniston Regional Airport monitoring station by 4 p.m.
“They originally had somewhere through Friday evening around 2 inches for Anniston,” Keiser said by phone. “And it’s still showering, so it’s likely to increase through the evening.”
Much of Alabama’s northwest was under a flash flood watch, including Etowah and St. Clair counties, just north of Calhoun County. The Anniston metropolitan area wasn’t likely to join that watch, Keiser said, or experience much severe weather, outside of a few claps of thunder.
Michael Barton, director of the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency, said in a text message that his agency had seen a few motor vehicle accidents and trees downed through Thursday afternoon, with the weather a possible factor.
“Nothing major at this time, though,” Barton wrote.
Keiser said rain is likely Friday, though it probably won’t be as strong or sustained as Thursday’s downpour. It should taper off through the day as a cold front arrives, dropping low temperatures Friday to the mid-40s and Saturday to the high 20s.
When rainfall accumulates as quickly as it did Thursday, drivers should watch for water ponding in low-lying areas with poor drainage, Keiser said, and be especially careful at night, when visibility is low.
“If you can’t tell how deep it is, just go another direction or find an alternative route,” she said. “The phrase we use is ‘Turn around, don’t drown.’”