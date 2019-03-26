TALLADEGA -- Brothers John and Godfrey Adams and Fredrick Traylor all grew up in Talladega and all graduated from Talladega High School.
John goes by “Sammie,” and Fredrick answers to “Bernie.”
After graduation, all three volunteered to serve in the Army, which they did for more than two decades apiece. All three tried their hands at teaching JROTC at various high schools after retiring, although Godfrey said he only lasted about a year in that position.
The oldest, John, joined up in 1976, after he graduated.
“It was something I always wanted to do, from the time I was around middle school age,” he said. “I made it a reality … But when I joined, it was the tail end of the Vietnam era, and all my mother knew were kids leaving home and not coming back. She didn’t know I had signed up until the recruiter came to the house and got me.
“She was mad, but she got over it. The people you’re leaving behind take it hardest, but they saw its not too bad. You get to go do great things.”
He added “There is a progression. The oldest is the hardest, but it gets easier.”
Bernie, the youngest, agreed. “When Sammie left, I had to watch my mom cry at the bus depot and see my sisters help carry her to the car. Then the same thing for my middle brother. By the time it was time for me to leave, mom stayed at work and just had my dad drop me off in the rain. I’ll never forget that.”
Godfrey laughed, saying “I never knew that.”
“Mom didn’t have so many issues with me,” said Godfrey who joined 1981. “I had been going to my dad’s in Florida on the bus every summer for a while.”
Godfrey said he was working in the cafeteria at Citizens Hospital while he was in high school and had not initially given much thought to military service.
“I saw pictures of my older brother in basic, and my sister crying over his hair being gone,” he said. “But my friends kept telling me that I should talk to a recruiter.”
He ended up pursuing a job as a personnel administrator, “which was in line with my interests and skills. So I enlisted, I graduated in May and departed June 11.”
Bernie graduated THS in 1986, “so they had both graduated and gone on before I even started high school.
“I went to visit Sammie and saw what he went through, and I knew I didn’t want that … I was afraid, but that really started to change when I was in the ninth grade. By the time I was in high school, though, I was proud of them, and I had made up my mind that I was going to be joining the military as well. They were a direct influence on me. They were doing great things.”
Sammie said he was sent to Fort Bragg first, where he spent four years, followed by three years as a staff sergeant at Fort Campbell. Next he went to Fort Leavenworth as a drill sergeant, then spent 1985 to 1989 in Panama.
He was called back to Fort Bragg after that and spent the rest of his active duty career there. He retired in 1996, after 23 years. He was an instructor at the Non-Commissioned Officer School at the time.
He then began his career as a JROTC instructor in South Carolina. He spent six years there before moving to another school in the same state, then went on to Fulton County in suburban Atlanta. He has helped start three other JROTC programs in Georgia since then.
“I’ve actually been a JROTC instructor for longer than I was on active duty,” he said.
Godfrey started out at Personnel Administration School in Fort Knox, then spent three years at Fort Ben Harrison and three years at Fort Benning. He was in South Korea from 1983 to 1984, followed by four years at Supreme Headquarters of Allied Powers Europe in Belgium, then three years at Fort Bliss. “I wasn’t deployed during Desert Storm, but I did go back to Korea in 1993 and 1994.”
He took an early release in 1993 and was active in the National Guard. He spent the next five years as a recruiter.
“John was a drill sergeant, but being a recruiter was tougher. He had to babysit the recruits, but I was the one that had to deal with moms and girlfriends and all of that.”
Responded Sammie, “That’s for sure.”
Godfrey retired again in 2001, was recalled in 2010 and spent two years in the Casualty Assistance Office.
“I would get a report, get dispatched for family notification and arrange dignified transport. That was an emotional two years,” he said.
He retired again in 2012 and has held numerous jobs since then. Like his brothers, he even tried his hand at being an JROTC instructor.
“I thought if those two knuckleheads could do it, so could I,” he said. “I served only one year as a JROTC instructor, in Kinston, North Carolina”
Bernie said he took delayed entry in 1985 and after graduating in 1986 found himself at Fort Benning, followed by four years in Hawaii, then to Fort Huachuca as a chaplain’s assistant. During his career as a soldier, he spent six months in Honduras, three years in Germany, time in Macedonia as a Blue Hat, six months in Bosnia and then to the Redstone Arsenal back in Alabama.
He spent some time in Kuwait, but “after 9/11, the mission changed. I was back at Redstone early 2002 and was there until 2006.
He also went to Korea, Thailand and Japan while stationed in Hawaii.
He had already started in the classroom before retiring. He has spent the last decade teaching JROTC at AP Brewer High School in Morgan County, Alabama.
“I have spent 32 years in uniform,” he said.
All three have furthered their education, with Sammie earning a bachelor’s degree in business administration and Bernie earning a Bachelor of Arts in English and master’s degrees in contracts and requisitions and human resources.
“I’m the low man, I’ve just got an associate degree,” Godfrey said.
As their military careers took them all around the world, the brothers rarely got to see each other. When two of them happened to be in Korea at the same time, it was the first time they had seen each other in eight years, they said.
Now that all of their careers are winding down, that is likely to change, however. All of the family members were together for Christmas this year, and all are planning to spend more time visiting each other and their mother more over the coming days.
Godfrey pointed out that they also have a fourth brother, Dennis Traylor.
“He’s important,” he said. “He was the youngest and stayed in the house when we scattered all over, to help mom out in trying times. He lives in Munford with a family of his own now.”
Their mother, Ruby Jackson, still lives in Talladega. There are also three sisters in the family, in Birmingham, Pell City and Florida.