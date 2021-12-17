Three-point shots, second-half surge helps Childersburg girls basketball overwhelm Vincent

CHILDERSBURG — Three different Childersburg players drilled 3-point shots in the opening 96 seconds of the second half to lift the Tigers to a 57-48 victory over Vincent on Friday night.
Junior Jada Swain started the second-half surge when she knocked down the first 3-point shot 20 seconds into the third quarter. Swain finished the game with 15 points, second only to Childersburg freshman Rakiya Spell who finished with a game-high 18.
It was Spell that knocked the second 3-point shot. She was followed by fellow freshman Shakira Harrison who finished as the team’s third-leading scorer with nine points.
Those shots completely upended a game in which Vincent trailed by only two points at the break. However, the flurry of long-range shots allowed Childersburg to take a firm grasp of the lead and hold onto it for the remainder of the game.
Ja’Kalynn McGinnis and Trenay Lane led Vincent with 13 points apiece. They were joined in double figures by junior Kearerria Lykes (11 points).
Childersburg will attempt to extend its 3-game winning streak on Monday when the Tigers say goodbye to 2021 with a road game at Lincoln at 6 p.m.