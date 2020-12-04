Three on a String will perform Pell City CEPA's first indoor concert since March on Saturday

PELL CITY -- The Pell City Center for Education and Performing Arts will hold its first indoor concert event since March this weekend.
CEPA Director Jeff Thompson said he is happy to welcome Three on a String on Saturday at 7 p.m. for a show that was originally planned for May but was continually delayed due to the pandemic.
Thompson said to make this show happen, CEPA is following all required procedures to keep people safe, including distancing and limiting tickets to 200. Masks are also mandatory. He said CEPA will be selling tickets in a contactless manner and not offering concessions. Thompson said he is committed to keeping people safe
“Basically, anything we can do to keep them apart, we are going to do,” he said.
He said CEPA has been open since the summer for rental and school events, and has not had a single case of COVID-19 arise from an event.
Thompson said tickets are available at https://www.pellcitycepa.com/ or at the door on the day of the concert. Tickets cost $18.
Thompson said while he encourages people to come to the show, a live stream of the event will be available Saturday night on CEPA’s Facebook page and Youtube channel.