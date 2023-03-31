Three charged with drug offenses

The Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force has charged three people with felony drug offenses, including one person charged with trafficking.
Maurice Bernard Truss, 42, of Talladega, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and attempting to elude police.
According to Talladega police Detective Dennis McDaniel, a patrol officer saw Truss riding a green motorcycle on Mount Olive Monday driving at about 55 miles per hour in an area with a 35 mile per hour speed limit. The officer attempted to pull him over for speeding, but Truss allegedly drove off and a chase ensued.
McDaniel said the chase continued down Blacksnake Road and reached speeds of 100 mph. During the course of the chase, the officer observed the motorcyclist throwing what appeared to be small bags as he went. The officer contacted the Drug Task Force and let them know where the bags were being thrown.
Truss finally stopped after being blocked by a Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputy on Woolfolk Road, just past Gaither Circle.
According to Task Force Commander Mike Roberson, the bags Truss had allegedly been throwing all contained ice, a form of crystal methamphetamine. Altogether, the bags weighed more than 28 grams (one ounce), which is enough for a trafficking charge.
Truss’ bond was set at $50,000. According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, he posted bond and was released Wednesday.
The arrest of Dedrick DeMarcus Forsythe, 31, of Birmingham, was somewhat less dramatic, Roberson said.
Lincoln police found Forsythe unconscious behind the wheel of his car Monday morning. Even once he was awake, Roberson said, Forsythe said he did not know where he was. When he was told he was in Talladega County, he didn’t seem to know where that was, either.
Forsythe had between 8 and 28 grams of both fentanyl and methamphetamine in the car with him, as well as a quantity of marijauaa. Roberson said while the quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine were not large enough for a trafficking charge, Forsythe was charged with possession with intent to distribute of both drugs. The felony marijuana charge was based not on quantity but on a prior conviction for misdemeanor marijuana possession.
Total bond was set at $36,000. Forsythe was still in the Talladega County Metro Jail as of Wednesday evening.
Suzanne Lynn Cullum, 50, also of Birmingham, was arrested by Lincoln police for possession of drug paraphernalia Sunday. Roberson said he did not the details of the arrest in Lincoln, but when Cullum was being dressed out at the jail, a quantity of what turned out to be crack cocaine dropped out of her clothing and into the floor.
She was also charged with promoting prison contraband in the second degree. Her total bond was set at $8,500, and she was also still behind bars Wednesday.
Drug trafficking is a Class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.
Possession with intent to distribute is a Class B felony, punishable by two to 20 years in prison.
Promoting prison contraband in the second degree is a Class C felony, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.