 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Three charged with drug offenses

The Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force has charged three people with felony drug offenses, including one person charged with trafficking.

Maurice Bernard Truss, 42, of Talladega, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and attempting to elude police.