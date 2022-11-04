 Skip to main content
Thousands enjoy Halloween on Talladega square

Late afternoon on Halloween found families out on the Talladega square at a trunk-or-treat event.

The Talladega Parks and Recreation Department’s “Trunk Or Treat On The Square 2022” drew an estimated 5,000 trick-or-treaters and their family members from Talladega and surrounding communities last Saturday night, according to city officials.

It was easily the largest trick-or-treating event the department has ever held. 