Thousands enjoy Halloween on Talladega square

The Talladega Parks and Recreation Department’s “Trunk Or Treat On The Square 2022” drew an estimated 5,000 trick-or-treaters and their family members from Talladega and surrounding communities last Saturday night, according to city officials.
It was easily the largest trick-or-treating event the department has ever held.
“I commend all of the local businesses and organizations that partnered with the city to make this one of Talladega’s best ever trunk or treats,” City Manager Seddrick Hill said. “Working together, we can accomplish so much.”
Parks and Recreation director Summer Ammons agreed.
“The city’s trunk or treat on the square event exceeded all expectations. Local businesses, organizations, city departments and the Ritz Theater all contributed to this success. Parents, children and everyone involved enjoyed the event and had a wonderful time.”
Many of the local businesses that participated have already committed to doing it again next year, she added.
“While this year’s event was massive, participants are excited about the prospect of having an even bigger event for children and families next year,” Ammons said.
In addition to the trick-or-treaters, more than 40 businesses, departments and organizations set up around the square to distribute candy. These included the Optimist Club, North Talladega County ARC, First Bank of Alabama, Alfa Insurance, Blush and Bashful, Lauren Deal, Talladega Seven, Immanuel Baptist Church, Lineville Health and Rehab, Inspirational Cleaning, Little House Dance Studio, TOP Trails OHV Park, Advance Cash America, T-Mobile, First Franklin FInancial, Donna Renee Collection, Zaxby’s, Dega Nutrition, Dynasafe, Talla-Floral, Miss April’s Workshop, Chamber Ambassadors, Marvin’s, Direct Auto, Julie Watson, Kids’ Clinic, Mary Rice, the Junior Welfare League, Shear Studios, Central Baptist Church, Cricket Wireless, AllKids, NSE, Beyond Hair Boutique as well as the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, Water and Sewer Department, Armstrong-Osborne Public Library, Human Resources Department, Fire Department, Public Works, Police Department and the city manager’s office and Talladega City Council.
“We are very appreciative of everyone who took time to participate,” Ammons said.
After the trick-or-treating was over, many of the participants stayed to enjoy a free screening of the movie “Hocus Pocus” at the Ritz Theatre.