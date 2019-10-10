FAYETTEVILLE -- Football games can be won or lost in a variety of ways, but the Wolves couldn’t seem to pick just one way to do the latter in a 42-14 loss to Class 2A, Region 4 rival Thorsby at FarmLinks Field on Thursday night.
The Rebels returned a pair of Pacey DeLoach interceptions for touchdowns and returned a fumbled kick return 20 yards for another touchdown during the rout.
The first interception occurred on the Wolves’ second possession. The Wolves attempted a variant of the swinging gate, but the play was slammed shut by Thorsby defender Tyler Ray, who picked off DeLoach’s pass behind the line of scrimmage and raced 22 yards to put the Rebels ahead 6-0.
In the fourth quarter, with Fayetteville trailing 30-14, DeLoach threw his second pick-six of the contest to Thorsby’s Jacob Lockhart, who reached the end zone on a 36-yard return.
It wasn’t all bad news for DeLoach in the loss. The sophomore quarterback/wide receiver was on the receiving end of a 32-yard touchdown pass from quarterback/wide receiver Blake Machen that trimmed Thorsby’s margin to 14-7 in the second quarter. In the second half, he found running back Luke White on a 55-yard touchdown pass to start the fourth quarter.
DeLoach also intercepted Rebels quarterback Brody Barnett in the first half. DeLoach finished the night 10 of 28 for 123 yards passing.=
Five to know
-- The Wolves committed six total turnovers in the contest: DeLoach’s three interceptions and three special teams turnovers.
-- Fayetteville’s defense put on a stellar performance in the first half, holding Thorsby to minus-8 yards of offense. The pass rush proved to be the biggest difference-maker of the half as the Wolves hounded Barnett and sacked him five times. During the half, Barnett had a streak of seven carries that resulted in minus-74 yards.
-- One key adjustment Thorsby made during the intermission was incorporating a pre-snap jet-sweep motion that helped delay the Wolves’ pursuit of Barnett. The adjustment gave Barnett more time to throw as all but 10 of his 123 passing yards came in the second half. He also managed to finish the night with 37 yards rushing on 25 carries with three touchdowns (5, 2 and 1 yard).
-- Both teams finished under 200 yards of total offense. Thorsby gained 199 yards, while Fayetteville finished with 170 -- all passing yards.
-- Despite four first-half turnovers, the Wolves were down only 14-7 at halftime.
Up next
-- Fayetteville (4-3, 1-3) will travel to New Site to face region foe Horseshoe Bend (1-5, 1-2) on Oct. 18 at 7 p.m.
-- Thorsby (4-4, 3-2) will have a week off before hosting Central Coosa (0-6, 0-3) on Oct. 25 at 7 p.m.