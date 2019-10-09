Fayetteville High School’s football team will host Class 2A, Region 4 rival Thorsby at FarmLinks Field tonight at 7.
The Wolves lost to the Rebels 50-6 in 2018, and Thorsby leads the all-time series 8-3.
Fayetteville’s last victory over Thorsby (a 32-26 outing in 2015) came as part of a season where the Wolves captured the Region 4 title.
Here are four things to watch in tonight’s clash:
Wolves move on from loss
Fayetteville (4-2, 1-2) will look to bounce back after a 57-20 loss to LaFayette where the Wolves gave up nearly 500 rushing yards.
“They’re all must-win games to us,” Wolves head coach John Limbaugh said. “We take things one game at a time, but you have to put a game like that behind you and you’ve got to learn from it.”
Limbaugh said not only did the team not tackle well, but the Wolves’ offense also struggled at times and couldn’t get consistently rolling.
“Some of things things could’ve gone a different way,” he said. “It was 6-0 at the end of the first quarter, so we were playing them really well from the beginning. If we could’ve scored a couple times, I think things would have been different.
“We’ll rebound. This team knows what’s at stake, and this team wants to accomplish our goals. This team wants to go 8-2.”
Reeling in the Rebels
Limbaugh said the Rebels have a variety of ways they can attack, so his team must be prepared to fend off a tough offense.
“They’ve got big receivers,” he said. “We’ve got to watch out for those guys. They love to run clock and they want to be able to run the football. They have a spectacular quarterback (Brody Barnett). He’s a 4.5 (40-yard dash) guy, so he’s pretty quick. We’ve got to (hem) him in and not let him run around on us.
“They’re going to come in well-coached, and they’re going to be on fire as well. It’s a big game for them and it’s a big game for us. It’s going to be a battle out there on both sides of the ball.”
Interchangeable Wolves
The Wolves’ offense features a wrinkle not uncommon among teams coached by Limbaugh. Senior quarterback Blake Machen and sophomore wide receiver Pacey DeLoach have rotated among each other’s positions in recent weeks, but Limbaugh said that was by design.
“Growing up when I was a kid, I had a Swiss Army Knife,” Limbaugh said. “When I needed the scissors, I’d pull those out. If I needed a knife, I’d pull that out. If I needed the toothpick, I’d pull that out.
“These guys give us what we need at different times of the game. In different areas of the game, we’ll put them in because we know how things will unfold and we know what they’re capable of. We’re ready to play both of them, and they’re ready to play both positions … They’re both great kids, great athletes and great at what they do, and we rely heavily on both of them.”
How big would a win be for Fayetteville?
Thorsby has an established track record for success.
“They do things the right way, as we try to do,” Limbaugh said. “There’s a lot of respect for Thorsby and what they stand for. A win here puts us at 5-2, and that’s kind of a springboard game for the rest of the season.
“ (Former Auburn head coach) Pat Dye used to call this time of year the ‘Amen Corner’ for the Tigers, and it’s kind of that way for us as we get towards the end of the season. Beating Thorsby, Horseshoe Bend and Vincent to round out your (region schedule) would be huge.”