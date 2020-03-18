Thompson High junior claims Miss Alabama Outstanding Teen (photos)

ALABASTER – Marcelle LeBlanc, a 16-year-old junior at Laurel Springs School, was crowned Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen 2020 at Thompson High School Performing Arts Center on Sunday, March 8. Miss LeBlanc is the daughter of Daniel and Amanda LeBlanc of Birmingham. She represented the Miss Coosa Valley’s Outstanding Teen competition in Childersburg.
During the talent competition, LeBlanc performed the vocal, “On My Own,” and was preliminary talent winner, receiving a $250 cash scholarship. She was also chosen Miss Congeniality by the candidates. Her platform is Stars Over Alabama where she is an advocate for creating access to arts education.
With the title, LeBlanc received a four-year renewable full-tuition scholarship to Auburn University; four-year renewable full-tuition scholarship to the University of Montevallo; four-year renewable $10,000 scholarship plus $1,000 to study abroad to Troy University – Troy Campus; four-year renewable full-tuition scholarship and freshman housing to the University of Alabama; four-year renewable full-tuition scholarship to the University of North Alabama; one-year renewable tuition scholarship to Wallace State Community College – Hanceville; $5,000 cash scholarship (to be paid to her college or university); official Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen crown; a week at the Miss Alabama competition in June; arm bouquet of flowers; One to One Personal Fitness package in preparation for the national competition; all expenses paid and wardrobe assistance to the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen competition in Orlando, Florida, in August; and a personal website by MeSky Designs. LeBlanc was awarded a total of $214,820 in in-kind and cash scholarships.
First runner-up was Emma Terry, a 17-year-old junior at Leeds High School. She is from Odenville and represented the Miss Leeds Area’s Outstanding Teen competition. Terry received the $250 preliminary talent award and $150 preliminary evening wear and onstage question award. She was chosen Miss Congeniality by the candidates. She performed ballet en pointe to, “Gigi Medley.” She received a $2,000 cash scholarship to be paid to her college or university; an $8,000 stipend ($2,000 per year renewable) to the University of Alabama, an $8,000 in-kind scholarship ($2,000 per year renewable) to Auburn University, and a $14,000 ($3,500 per year renewable) scholarship to the University of Montevallo. She received a total of $33,225 in cash and in-kind scholarships.
Second runner-up was Marissa Luna of Mountain Brook, a 16-year-old sophomore at Mountain Brook High School. Luna represented the Miss Shelby County’s Outstanding Teen competition. She was the recipient of the $500 CMNH Award and was preliminary evening wear/onstage question award recipient. She performed a vocal, “Home.” She received a $1,500 cash scholarship to be paid to her college or university; an $8,000 stipend ($2,000 per year renewable) to the University of Alabama, an $8,000 in-kind scholarship ($2,000 per year renewable) from Auburn University, and a $14,000 ($3,500 per year renewable) scholarship to the University of Montevallo. She received a total of $32,650 in cash and in-kind scholarships.
Third runner-up was Jayla Duncan of Childersburg representing the Miss Tennessee Valley’s Outstanding Teen competition. She is a 16-year-old sophomore at Childersburg High. She performed a dance to, “Boogie Wonderland.” She also received a $1,250 cash scholarship to be paid to her college or university; an $8,000 stipend ($2,000 per year renewable) to the University of Alabama, an $8,000 in-kind scholarship ($2,000 per year renewable) to Auburn University, and a $14,000 ($3,500 per year renewable) scholarship to the University of Montevallo. She received $32,750 in cash and in-kind scholarships.
Fourth runner-up was Deseray Stone, a 16-year-old junior at Smiths Station High School. She represented the Miss Tri-County’s Outstanding Teen competition and performed a dance, “I Lived.” She received a $1,000 cash scholarship to be paid to her college or university; an $8,000 stipend ($2,000 per year renewable) to the University of Alabama, $8,000 in-kind scholarship ($2,000 per year renewable) to Auburn University, and a $14,000 ($3,500 per year renewable) scholarship to the University of Montevallo. She received a total of $31,500 in cash and in-kind scholarships.
Others named to the top 10 semi-finalists were Lindsey Wood of Thorsby, Hailey Adams of Birmingham, Kari Erickson of Decatur, Maddie Machovec of Alabaster, and Mary Elizabeth Madden of Birmingham. Each received a $300 cash award and plaque. Others named to the top 15 were Megan Bradford of Gulf Shores, Carson Champion of Valley, Mary-Coker Green of Citronelle, Ella Kate Nichols of Andalusia, and Victoria Whatley of Fairhope. Each received a $250 cash award and plaque.
Miss Machovec, a 17-year-old junior at Thompson High School, was the recipient of the $500 Overall Highest Academic Award. Hailey Adams was the recipient of the $500 Community Service Award; first runner-up was Ella Kate Nichols receiving a $300 cash award; and second runner-up was Lindsey Wood, receiving a $200 cash award.
Aubrey McElvey of Oneonta was the recipient of the $100 Most Photogenic award.
The $150 non-finalist interview award was presented to Miss Childersburg’s Outstanding Teen, Holly Ferguson of Montevallo.
The $150 non-finalist talent award was presented to Caelyn Dolar of Dothan.
Samantha Hennings of Springville and Harper Alspach of Mount Olive were the recipients of a $100 Dressing Room Mom scholarship. Hennings and Lauren McCombs of Trussville were the recipients of a $100 Bob Cook Memorial Scholarship.
Hallee Sullivan of Clanton was the recipient of the $500 Achievement in Advertisement Sales Award.
Jayla Duncan was the recipient of the $1,000 Jackie O’Neal School of Dance in-kind scholarship.
Hailey Adams was the recipient of The Pointe Dance Arts $500 dance scholarship.
The Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen competition is the only affiliate of the Miss Alabama competition. Each year the winner of the Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen competition travels to Orlando, Florida, to compete in the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen competition.