LINCOLN -- No. 9-ranked Lincoln travels to take on Elmore County tonight at 7 at Burt-Haynie Field in Electric.
The Golden Bears secured the Class 4A, Region 4 title last week against Childersburg, but they still have several goals they are trying to accomplish.
Lincoln has a 2-1 all-time record against the Panthers, which includes a 27-0 win last season.
Here are four things to watch going into tonight’s game.
Golden Bears earn a spot in the ASWA rankings
Lincoln is ranked by the Alabama Sports Writers Association for the first time since 2008. The Golden Bears defeated Childersburg 35-0 last week, which helped them earn the No. 9 spot in the poll.
Lincoln head coach Matt Zedaker said this is a great accomplishment for the football program.
“It is a credit to our kids on what they have done this season,” Zedaker said. “It is nice to be recognized as one of the top teams in 4A, but the only poll that matters is the one at the end of the year. Obviously, it is fun for our kids and good for our coaching staff. Now, we are going to see how long we can stay in it.”
Lincoln rising
Zedaker has turned things around at Lincoln. In three seasons at the helm, he has led Lincoln to two region titles and two playoff appearances.
Zedaker said his players are elated about their latest accomplishment, but he said they know that it could be short-lived if they don’t come out ready to play tonight.
“It is the culmination of what we are continuing to build at Lincoln,” Zedaker said. “We want to be one of the top football teams in not only the area (and) county, but in the state. Getting ranked at No. 9 gives us a little credibility that we are doing things right and that we are having a really good season.
“I know the kids are excited, but at the end of the day, that doesn’t really matter. What matters to us is playing Elmore County and continuing to play well.”
Business trip for the Golden Bears
The Panthers are coming off a 35-30 win over Dallas County last week. Elmore County (2-6, 0-5) has struggled in 2019 but has been competitive in most of its games.
Even though the Panthers are going through a rebuild, Zedaker & Co. are not overlooking them.
“Elmore County is a lot better than their record indicates,” Zedaker said. “We have to handle another long bus ride and handle the adversity of being on the road.
“The weather could be a factor. The goals we set at the beginning of the season were to win the region and be better than we were last year. We had one loss last year; this game gives the opportunity to go undefeated in the region. That would be another goal that we set that we accomplished if we play (well).
“They are going to play well. They got a win last week. They played really well against Dallas County. It is senior night, so they will be extra amped up.”
Slow starts
For the second week in a row, Lincoln struggled to get anything going offensively in the first half last Friday.
Lincoln had trouble moving the ball until late in the second quarter, when the Golden Bears put together a 73-yard drive for a touchdown.
Zedaker said Lincoln has been working all week to come up with a way to get going earlier in the game.
“It is about getting off the bus and starting fast,” he said. “Last week, we had six penalties in the first quarter. Penalties have plagued us. We have really focused on starting fast, knocking out first downs early, eliminate silly penalties that put us in long-yardage situations.
“We have tweaked some things practicewise to try to address that. I think you should see quite a fast start from us (tonight).”