MUNFORD -- For the second straight season, Sylacauga and Munford will battle in Week 9 for the final playoff spot in Class 5A, Region 5.
The Aggies will host the Lions tonight at Legion Stadium at 7.
Sylacauga defeated Munford 34-28 in 2018 to extend its all-time series lead to 6-3.
Here are three things to know about this high-stakes region clash:
There can be only one
Munford head coach Michael Easley said his team has approached this impending contest with a big-game mindset.
“I’ve treated it like a playoff game all week long,” he said. “If we win, we move on. If we don’t, we go home.”
Sylacauga head coach Matt Griffith said it feels similar to last year’s situation.
“It has the same ramifications as last year,” he said. “One of these teams is going to the playoffs. Both teams realize it, both teams know what’s at stake and both teams have to play well to be able to accomplish that goal. I can promise you both Sylacauga and Munford are going to be very well-prepared, and their kids know the consequences for a win and a loss.”
A respect for the Lions
Griffith said he talked to Easley on Wednesday about the job he’s done with Munford’s program and added he’s done a great job at putting the pieces together in all the right places.
“The biggest problem Munford poses for us defensively is they bring a lot of heat and bring it in a lot of different gaps,” Griffith said. “You better be prepared for that. You have to be prepared for a lot of guys to be in the box, and they’re coming from different directions.”
He said Munford has plenty of athletes on both sides of the football.
“Their quarterback (Jay Tuck) is a tremendous player,” Griffith said. “They’ve got three or four running backs they’re swapping in and out. They’ve got two outside linebackers who are very good, the inside linebacker is good … They’ve got a solid football team that can give you problems.”
While Munford is likely to key on Aggies running backs Jordan Ridgeway and Maleek Pope, Griffith said that won’t necessarily put pressure on quarterback J.D. DeLoach.
“J.D.’s got to stay calm, just line kids up, get them in the formation and make the right read,” Griffith said. “We’re not as worried about that as much as we need to play very good up front on both sides of the football.
“When we play very good up front on both sides, good things happen to us. When we don’t play very good up front on both sides, it doesn’t work out very well for us. At the end of the day, especially with the weather the way it is, the game’s going to be won in the trenches.”
Friday night’s forecast calls for a 70 percent chance of rain.
Tough to take on the Aggies
Easley said the Aggies present a challenge on the offensive side of the football.
“They’re very explosive on offense,” he said. “The biggest thing we’re going to have to do is play our responsibility. They’re very good, very sound. They run a good bit of option stuff.
“We’re going to have to be extremely sound and take care of our responsibility there. At the same time, we’re going to have to get 11 guys around the ball because their skill guys are too good to make solo tackles on all night long.”
For Easley’s squad to have success offensively, he said his team will need its ground game to be effective.
“That’s what it comes down to in this game is being able to run and stopping the run,” Easley said. “We’ll have to be able to establish that early on. We’re going to have to be able to run the football.”
He added just moving the football won’t be enough.
“Even against somebody like Mortimer Jordan, we moved the football a lot, but we got down four times to where we should have scored touchdowns and we came away with nothing,” Easley said. “We’ve got to be able to finish some drives with touchdowns and not turn the ball over on downs.”