WINTERBORO -- Winterboro High School’s football team will get its first test in Class 1A, Region 5 at home against Spring Garden on Friday night.
The Panthers blasted the Bulldogs 33-0 in 2018 at Panther Stadium. The contest was the first meeting between the schools in football.
When the Alabama High School Athletic Association realigned regions prior to the 2018 season, Winterboro seemed to get a reprieve when powerhouse Wadley remained in Region 4, but any hopes of a less arduous path to a region title ended when Spring Garden joined the fray The Panthers have enjoyed second-round-or-better playoff runs since the 2015 season.
Here are four things to watch when these teams clash Friday:
Battered and bruised
Winterboro enters Week 2 coming off a tough battle against B.B. Comer that ended in a 24-18 double-overtime victory and a vast amount of injuries for the Bulldogs.
Among the walking wounded are Cam Pointer (shoulder, out for season), Isaiah Holland (calf, day-to-day), Marquez Curry (leg, should play), Jake Travis (foot, day-to-day) and Dontrell Duncan (ankles, should play).
“At one point, we had four receivers out, two running backs out and the starting quarterback out,” Winterboro head coach Alan Beckett said. “That’s a lot to replace on the fly for a 1A.
“The best thing we did was effort. We kept playing hard. The kids played with pride and heart. We are going to work (to) heal up, condition hard and clean up some of our mistakes.”
Picking their poison
Beckett said the Panthers are good because they have so many assets they can hit you with.
“Pick your poison of who can hurt you with Cooper Austin, Phillip Pope, Weston Kirk and Riley Kirk,” Beckett said. “Then running back/linebacker Luther Welsh is in a league of his own. He will run over or around you. He’s like Dont’a Hightower at linebacker.”
Beckett added the Panthers are a well-coached bunch.
“(Spring Garden head coach) Jason Howard has built such a good program,” Beckett said. “Their whole school is committed to winning.”
Players showing positives
Beckett said Brody Hamm, a senior, has improved at linebacker.
“He had a couple textbook tackles last week that were huge,” Beckett said. “He’s running with a lot of confidence and loves to compete. Brody was in his element during the close game.”
Holland, the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback, also received praise from Beckett.
“Holland made some phenomenal runs,” Beckett said. “He’s getting better daily. He made a couple really good throws. He will get better throwing every week. We’ve got to get him off the field more on defense and keep him fresh.”
Beckett commended defensive linemen Brandon Dandridge, Jashaslin James and Jay Garrett, who were “huge” in the win against Comer.
“They chased the QB all night,” Beckett said.
Keys to the game
For the Bulldogs to stay in the hunt, Beckett said his players can’t let Spring Garden knock them out early.
“We have to be physical because they will,” Beckett said. “We can't get rattled because there will be a big crowd and the game is close. Our kids got really nervous last week."
A familiar mantra that Beckett preaches is his players have to handle adversity when it comes.
"We can't go into a shell because of the ebb and flow of the game,” he said. “We need to hang around and see what happens in the fourth (quarter). We have good kids and good athletes. But I want to be good in the little things. We'd love to have another exciting fourth quarter."