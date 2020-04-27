Thief makes off with more than $100 worth of hand sanitizer from Talladega store

TALLADEGA -- A convenience store in Talladega reported the theft of a case of hand sanitizer valued at more than $100 Sunday morning, according to an incident and offense report filed with Talladega police.
According to Capt. John McCoy, the theft was captured on store video from the Tiger Mart on East Street, but the thief had not been identified as of Monday afternoon.
The report does not specify how many bottles of hand sanitizer come to a case, but the total value was listed at $125.
McCoy added the same thief also took about $10 worth of candy.
Theft of property valued at less than $500 is a misdemeanor in Alabama.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.