Theft of electricity being investigated at Coosa Valley Electrical Cooperative

Talladega police are investigating the theft of an undetermined amount of electricity from Coosa Valley Electrical Cooperative to a trailer on Elliot Lane in Talladega. The power was being stolen from a house on the same street, next to the trailer.
According to Lt. Bob Curtis, the landlord of the property next to the trailer was preparing to rent it out when he noticed a set of jumper cables attached to the meter on the house.He followed the cables and found they were attached to an extension cord, which was attached to the trailer. The trailer was not occupied at the time.