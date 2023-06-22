 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Theater camp to produce a youthful version of ‘The Aristocats’

SYLACAUGA — SAFE’s Southern Dance & Performing Arts Company will be presenting “Disney’s The Aristocats Kids” June 24 at 6 p.m. at First Baptist Church Sylacauga, 10 S. Broadway Avenue.

This show will be based on the 1970 Disney animated film “The Aristocats.” This show follows an eccentric millionairess living in Paris who wills her entire estate to Duchess, her high-society cat, and her three kittens. After the greedy, bumbling butler “catnaps” them, it is up to Thomas O’Malley, the alley cat, and his band of swingin’ jazz cats to save the day.