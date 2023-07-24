The younger set take their turn in the saddle at junior rodeo

PELL CITY — Gathered by the edge of the lake, the youngest of the young cowboys and girls waited their turns to compete.
After all, there were those big shiny silver and gold belt buckles to earn, and for some, achieving something they’d never done before.
“I’ve won five this year,” said 11-year-old Kyrin Manning of Pell City, who will celebrate another birthday at the end of the month.
Manning said she won her first rodeo belt buckle during a mutton bustin’ competition, right there at the Pell City Bulls on the Lake Junior Rodeo.
“I was five years old at the time,” she said.
This is the ninth year for the fundraising rodeo, which now benefits the Pell City schools’ Future Farmers of America program.
Manning is way past mutton bustin’, and now competes regularly in the Alabama Little Britches Rodeo Association on a speedy horse.
This particular Friday night, Manning was going to mount her horse, Roany, for the barrel races.
“Every day this week, I’ve been practicing,” the youngster said.
Manning said she enjoys the “speed” and “adrenaline rush” she gets from barrel racing, pole racing and the breakaway competitions she participates in weekly.
A short distance away, 8-year-old Jace Castleberry of Riverside huddled under the canopy as a rainstorm passed through the area before the start of the rodeo. His mother, Julie, had just registered him for the steer competition, sort of the young man’s bull riding competition.
It was certainly a step up for Jace.
“He always does mutton bustin’,” his mother said.
The youngster decided he wanted to move up in the rodeo ranks, and with a little begging, and the help and persistence of his Uncle Jake, mom gave in.
“He woke up at 6 o’clock this morning, asking if it was time to go,” Julie said.
The Junior Rodeo, which is held at the Pell City Sports Complex next to Logan Martin Lake, is for youngsters and teens 5-18. The Pell City Bulls on the Lake Rodeo is in its ninth year and is still going strong.
Last year at this time, Hope Herrera, 16, of Pell City, participated in her first Pell City Bulls on the Lake Junior Rodeo bareback bronco competition.
The Pell City High School student competes about once a month in bareback riding competitions, making her return visit one year later to the Pell City Bulls by the Lake Junior Rodeo.
“I’ve stayed with it,” she said. “I actually had a rodeo last weekend.”
Her goal was to stay on the horse for eight seconds, maybe earning some points and who knows, maybe a buckle, but it wasn’t going to be.
Herrera hit the ground after only a few seconds on the big brown brute of a horse she randomly drew.
“He went crazy on me in the chute,” Herrera said.
And although it may not have gone as planned, Herrera was content where she was in her surroundings.
Herrera said she has made a lot of friends since entering the world of rodeos last year.
“I think I’ve met my closest friends doing this,” Herrera said.
And as far as bareback riding, Herrera will continue searching on top of those big, bad bareback broncos, and working for that elusive eight seconds.