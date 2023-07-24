 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
Just 8 seconds

The younger set take their turn in the saddle at junior rodeo

Rodeo

A young competitor makes his presence known at the Pell City Bulls on the Lake Junior Rodeo.

 Tucker Webb

PELL CITY — Gathered by the edge of the lake, the youngest of the young cowboys and girls waited their turns to compete.

After all, there were those big shiny silver and gold belt buckles to earn, and for some, achieving something they’d never done before.