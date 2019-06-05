Wesley Blanton was a carpenter. He built things. Two of his sons were carpenters. Another son was a painter. Wesley and his wife, Jennie Mae, had nine kids — all boys but one. They lived on a place on Route 2 in Heflin. And on a Sunday in June 1945, they went to church.
The morning broke as most do in Alabama’s infernal summers, unmercifully hot and muggy. At least New Harmony Church’s services were indoors.
After attending Sunday school, the Blantons joined others for a ceremony squeezed in before the worship service began. Up front stood Lt. Col. W. H. Nickel, director of personnel at Fort McClellan, and Maj. Albert W. Siedelberg. They called on Wesley Blanton.
They presented him with a Bronze Star, given posthumously to his son, J. C. Blanton. The painter. He was 27. The citation said Pvt. Blanton earned the medal for “exceptionally meritorious achievements in the performance of outstanding service June 6, 1944.”
What the citation didn’t say was that this Cleburne County soldier, a member of the 299th Combat Engineer Battalion, was one of the first Americans on Omaha Beach on D-Day. Three companies of 299th engineers went ashore at Normandy as members of specially designed assault gap teams, assigned with blowing 16 50-foot gaps in the underwater obstacles the Germans had built along the French coast. Two 299th companies landed on Omaha Beach, the third on Utah Beach, before the infantry followed. Without those gaps, Operation Overlord would fail.
Pvt. Blanton, the painter from Heflin, was one of the first Americans to die on Omaha Beach. Two and a half years after his father was handed his Bronze Star, Pvt. Blanton was buried with military honors on a December afternoon in Cedar Creek Cemetery near Heflin.
Normandy’s terrible toll
More so than the battles of Yorktown and Bunker Hill and Gettysburg and Belleau Wood and Midway and Bastogne, the Allied invasion of Normandy arguably stands alone in the lore of America’s military. The cause — liberating Europe from Nazi Germany — was great. So, too, was the human cost.
The National D-Day Memorial Foundation in Bedford, Va., lists 4,414 American deaths from the first 24 hours of the invasion, including 45 Alabamians. They hailed from Birmingham and Mobile, Decatur and Montgomery, Leeds and Carbon Hill, Florence and Guntersville, Wetumpka and Ariton. Calhoun County lost 169 soldiers during World War II, according to the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration. Four of the Alabamians killed on D-Day, including Pvt. Blanton, were either from northeastern Alabama, had worked in Anniston or had ties here.
Staff Sgt. Allan J. Mann served in the 4th Infantry Division, 22nd Infantry Regiment, and trained at Fort McClellan before shipping out for Europe. He enlisted Nov. 21, 1939, not long after the war began in Europe and two years prior to the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. On D-Day, the 22nd Infantry arrived on Utah Beach 75 minutes after the invasion began and was charged with crossing the beach and securing strongpoints to the northwest.
Staff Sgt. Mann’s ties to Anniston were deep. Census records show him living in Anniston in 1935 and at Fort McClellan in 1940. Military next-of-kin records list Sarah Lee Cobb, Route 1, Anniston, as his aunt. He’s among the more than 9,380 Americans buried in Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, France.
Sgt. James C. Pittman, whose family hailed from Roanoke, served in the 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Division — the famed “Big Red One” — and was a combat veteran before landing at Normandy. Twice he was wounded during the Army’s North African campaign, and he participated in the American invasion of Sicily before training for D-Day in England. Before the war, he’d worked at the newly created Anniston Ordnance Depot.
On D-Day the 16th Infantry Regiment came ashore a half-hour after the invasion began and immediately took heavy casualties. Sgt. Pittman was among the dead and is also buried in Colleville-sur-Mer. Archival records list him as a soldier from Calhoun County, not Randolph County.
Maj. Lionel F. Smith, born in Limestone County, lived in Anniston in the mid-1930s before enlisting in the Army. On D-Day he commanded the 37th Combat Engineer Battalion charged with clearing a path for the infantry’s landing crafts.
The craft carrying the battalion’s staff struck an underwater barrier, forcing Smith and other officers into neck-deep seawater far from the beach. Once ashore, Smith and two other Americans were killed by a German mortar strike near the French village of Bayeux. He’s buried in Jasper County, Mo.
There are no records detailing how many Alabama soldiers took part in D-Day, but the experiences of Pvt. Frank E. Hanvey stand out. That he survived the war is only part of his story.
Hanvey was an Anniston boy through and through. His parents lived on Mulberry Avenue. He graduated from Anniston High School and became a paratrooper in the 101st Airborne Division. On June 5, 1944, he reassured his parents in a letter he mailed to back home. “Don’t worry about me,” he said. “I’ll be safe.”
Captured on D-Day after dropping 25 miles behind enemy lines and fighting with his unit for 10 days, Hanvey lost 40 pounds in the 10 1/2 months he spent in a German prisoner-of-war camp near Dresden. Liberated in 1945, Hanvey returned to Anniston. He died in 1991 and is buried in Forestlawn Gardens.
‘The Hand of God’
The Sunday after D-Day, June 11, 1944, Anniston ministers preached sermons asking for divine protection of Alabama’s soldiers. Victory in Europe was hardly a given. At First Methodist Church, W. G. Henry delivered “The Day God Spoke.” D. W. Burson, of Second Baptist Church, titled his sermon, “The Hand of God in the World’s Decisive Battles.” At Noble Street Church of Christ, W. O. Folwell went with “The Safe Course.”
The following year, Annistonians gathered at the Noble Theater on a Tuesday night in November to honor eight local veterans of the D-Day invasion. Hanvey, still recovering from his time in a German POW camp, joined honorees Stanley C. Jones, Arthur H. Schmidt, Starling Young, Joseph Misleany, Elbert E. Holland, Silas O. Sharpton and Clark D. McDonald.
The men received gifts from local merchants — cartons of cigarettes, shaving razors, ties, cases of Coca-Colas, cigarette lighters — and were treated to a steak dinner at Dixie Cafe. “The True Glory,” Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower’s story of the war in Europe, was shown on the theater screen.
“The program closed with the sounding of ‘Taps’ and a moment of silent tribute to the men who lost their lives in the war,” The Anniston Star wrote the next afternoon.