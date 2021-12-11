The Hair That Stole Christmas returns, provides creative outlet for students

The Hair that Stole Christmas returned to Talladega Career Tech Friday after having to take some time off due to COVID.
Specifically, Friday’s event was a holiday themed contest for cosmetology students to come up with some of the most creative and bizarre hairstyles imaginable.
“It’s something we try to do yearly,” teacher Sinrnovair Booker explained. “This year, as I was coming into work I saw a banner for the city’s Christmas on the Square, where ‘It’s Whoville Time in Talladega’ was the theme. I thought we could build on that, too.”
The competition is open to cosmetology students in all grades, who came up with and named their own designs, including Rudolph Heart, Feliz Navidad, Christmas Carol and Ornament Box braids and buns, Oh Christmas Tree, Christmas Bells, Cindy Lou Who, Rocking Around the Curls, Jingle Bell Knotless, Martha May Who, The Grinch, Frozen and numerous others.
“It’s a great opportunity for the students to work in their craft,” Superintendent Dr. Quinten Lee said. “It spotlights their commitment, and it's an opportunity to challenge and showcase their talent and creativity. You know, it’s not easy to come up with these outlandish styles in a class.”
Board of Education member Allison Edwards was also present, and added, “I’m glad we can give these children an opportunity to choose their passion. I wish we had had more like this when I was in school.”
Board Chair Sondra Beavers added, “It’s wonderful to see these children, these scholars engaged with this kind of camaraderie, interacting with each other, and even with the superintendent, up close and personal.”
According to Booker, the students’ work would be judged, and first, second and third place winners would be chosen; the styrofoam heads and their winning wigs would then be moved into the gym, where students would vote on an overall winner.
“It helps them get used to competing,” Booker said. “In March or April, we’ll be going to the Skills USA District Competition, and the ones that place there will go on to compete in the state and nationals. But it’s also important for everyone to have fun and get everyone involved. It’s a good program, and a lot of students are interested. There’s a lot of talent, too.”
The Hair That Stole Christmas is not the first intramural cosmetology competition this year. Booker said students had previously participated in the Hair Horror competition in October and the Pink Purpose competition for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
As the heads moved on into the gym, they definitely did not have the space to themselves.
In fact, every club, sport, extracurricular and other activity outside the core curriculum had a booth set up, with students and a handful of faculty trying to recruit new members.
“This is something else that we weren’t able to do because fo COVID,” Principal Dr. Darius Williams said. “It allows the students to spotlight their interests, show leadership and recruit for their programs, clubs and teams.”
The booths around the floor represented a virtual alphabet soup of programs, including ROTC, FFA (Future Farmers America), FCCLA (Family, Career and Future Leaders of America), FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America), STEM, SGA and HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America). The cornhole club had a demonstration site set up not far from the booth for the Spanish Club, just down from the welding club. Prom Committee, art club, Tiger Ambassadors and National Honor Society took their places alongside the school's competitive teams, including football, basketball, baseball/softball, volleyball, golf, marching band and cheerleaders. And of course, cosmetology.
While practicing his golf swing, Talladega Mayor Timothy Ragland commented “these programs really help make sure these students are prepared for life after high school, that they can be productive citizens. There are just a variety of programs that let students identify and pursue their passions.”