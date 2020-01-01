The Glam Factory now open in Childersburg (with photos)

CHILDERSBURG -- A full service salon has opened in downtown Childersburg.
The Glam Factory’s first day of business was Dec. 13. A ribbon cutting was the next day, hosted by the Greater Coosa Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Chelsee Davis, 20, a Childersburg native and Childersburg High School graduate, owns and operates the salon.
“This is something I have always wanted to do,” Davis said. “I wanted to be able to open a salon downtown.”
The Glam Factory offers a multitude of beauty services for hair, nails and face.
“We can do just about everything,” Davis said. “We cut, color, style hair and also offer blowouts, silk presses and sew-ins. We also have wigs for sale.”
Davis said the Glam Factory also offers manicures and pedicures along with gel and acrylic nail tips.
“We also offer facials, waxing, makeup and lash extensions, all in one place,” she said.
Davis, who received her cosmetology license from the Paul Mitchell School in Birmingham, also commended her staff of five, all of whom are also licensed.
“Everyone is really excited to get to know our new clients,” Davis said.
Added Greater Coosa Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tom Roberts, “We are thrilled that Chelsee decided to come back home and offer a salon that provides something for everybody and works on all types of hair.
“She has developed a loyal clientele while in Birmingham, and we are hopeful it will bring in a lot of traffic both locally and off of Highway 280.”
Hours of operation are seven days a week, from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.
“We are asking that anyone interested call and make an appointment with us,” Davis said.
The Glam Factory is at 707 1st St. SW in Childersburg.
For more information and prices, call 256-267-1554 or visit The Glam Factory’s Facebook page (search Facebook for The Glam Factory LLC).
Reach Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell at RollTideLace@gmail.com.