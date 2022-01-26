The five teams poised for playoff runs and other takeaways from the county tournament

The annual county tournament has come and gone, so local basketball programs will now turn their attention to area play. Here are five takeaways from a week's worth of games.
1. The Sylacauga boys aren't rebuilding
The Aggies dropped three straight games in December before dropping two of the next four. There was no question that Sylacauga had talent, but the Aggies didn't quite look like a group that could dominate the way last year's Final Four squad did.
Sylacauga more than answered those questions in this year's tournament, which concluded with a 65-50 victory over Lincoln on Saturday night in the championship game.
Sylacauga has now won nine straight games, including two victories over teams it lost to in December (Talladega, Briarwood Christian).
A 4-point victory over Childersburg in the county semifinals and a 3-point victory over Briarwood Christian are the only games in the current streak to be decided by less than 15 points.
Sylacauga has already completed area play this year with one loss to Talladega that the Aggies avenged on Jan. 13. So even if the Tigers run the table in area play, the Aggies will still force a coin flip to decide who hosts the area tournament this season.
In 2021, a trio of former players led the Aggies to the Final Four. This group doesn't seem to have the same sort of star power, but it might have even more depth as there are five or six players that seem capable of stepping fully into a headliner role on any given night.
That could prove to be just as valuable, if not more so, once the Aggies enter postseason play in the coming weeks.
2. The Talladega girls just might have it all
Sophomore Trinity Webb is a bonafide superstar. She earned offensive MVP honors after the Tigers won the county championship with a 56-46 victory over TC Central in the county championship game on Saturday night.
The award was well-deserved as Webb averaged 26.3 points and 13 rebounds last week in her three tournament games.
It felt like Childersburg had a great plan for minimizing Webb's role in the semifinals, but the sophomore still managed to finish that one with 17 points and 13 rebounds.
While Webb is the clear-cut leader of this team, she might not even be the only star. Point guard Houston Goins appeared to be a revelation for the Tigers in the county tournament as she scored 18 points in both the quarter and semifinals.
"The only thing I want Houston to do is start believing in herself," Talladega coach Rebecca Williams said on Saturday night. "Got a beautiful up and under move underneath the basket, just got to be able to start using her skills more and start believing in herself."
Goins only scored five points on Saturday, but no number properly conveys how the point guard kept Talladega's offense on track against TC Central. Still, Goins managed to record four rebounds, three assists and one steal.
It doesn't stop there. Several boys teams, Sylacauga for example, have depth. Those teams don't have a superstar they can rely on during crunch time the way Talladega has Webb, and perhaps a future star in Goins.
Of course, the Tigers also have depth. It was that, perhaps more than anything else, that allowed the Tigers to claim the county title. Four other Tigers scored points in the championship, including Makiyah Wilson, who finished the night with 10 points.
Senior Lamyah Elston only scored three points in the championship game, but she was the team's No. 3 scorer in the previous rounds with seven points in each game. Elston also finished the championship game with at least five rebounds and at least two steals.
3. The TC Central girls have the tools to make a run this year, but someone might want to tell them.
TC Central (21-4) has looked dominant all year. The Fighting Tigers have won 18 games by at least 10 points, and 10 of those victories have come by at least 20.
Yet TC Central appeared rattled in the second and third quarters on Saturday and subsequently repeatedly shot itself in the foot. In the final three minutes of the second half, TC Central turned the ball over on the inbounds pass on back-to-back possessions.
With 4:40 left in the third quarter, TC Central suddenly took possession of the ball with an open girl racing for the opposing basket, but the pass flew high and far and went out of bounds. It was the second-consecutive possession to end that exact way for TC Central.
TC Central repeated both of these mistakes throughout the middle two quarters, and both Faith Johnson (18 points) and Amiya Sillmon (20 points) appeared frustrated at their inability to do more.
All this sounds gloomy, yet TC Central went on 10-2 run in the fourth quarter to make Talladega sweat just a little. It's no coincidence that the Fighting Tigers looked their best in this period. In the previous three quarters, the rest of the girls passed up open looks in favor of passing to Johnson or Sillmon.
Yet in the final quarter of action, TC Central's other girls played more aggressively and ended up scoring six of the team's 22 points in the fourth quarter.
In the postseason, other teams are often going to double Johnson. Sillmon's in the midst of a breakout season, but she can't be the only viable plan if Johnson is covered up. TC Central proved it has depth in the fourth quarter. Now the Fighting Tigers just have to believe that themselves and play that way for the remainder of the season.
4. Lincoln's runner up finish in the boy's tournament shouldn't be such a shocker
To quickly recap Lincoln's county-run the Golden Bears:
— Beat Munford by 14
— Beat No. 1 seed Fayetteville by 15
— Beat defending county champion Talladega by nine points in overtime
— Lost to Sylacauga by 15, after trailing by eight points at halftime
First of all, anyone who glances over the Fayetteville victory as no big deal hasn't been paying attention. The Wolves are in the midst of a historic season, and it is not like Lincoln wore Fayetteville down over time. The Golden Bears outscored them 29-9 in the first quarter.
Obviously, the win over Talladega is the one that probably came as the biggest shock to most, but Lincoln only lost to the Tigers by three points when they faced off on Nov. 24.
Lincoln held a 6-12 record going into the tournament last week, but the team lost six of those games by seven points or less, including 3-point losses to Talladega and Childersburg and a 2-point loss to TC Central on Jan. 15.
In fact, Sylacauga was the only county school to beat the Golden Bears by a large margin in all previous matchups. The Aggies won by 19 and 20 points in earlier games this season.
Based on earlier results this season, there's evidence to suggest Lincoln can make a similar run in the area tournament in February.
Lincoln in area play this season
— 2-0 against St. Clair County (won but 24 and 13 points)
— 1-1 against Moody (won by three then lost by 36)
— 0-2 against Alexandria (lost by 11 then seven points)
5. Teams poised to make deep postseason runs
Technically I could rattle off seven or eight teams that possess either the talent, the consistency or a history of success that suggests a postseason run is possible.
However, only four or five teams check multiple boxes that I feel confident about with two weeks left in the regular season.
Listed alphabetically
Childersburg girls
Last season, the Tigers advanced out of the sub-regional for the fourth-straight year under former coach Gavin King. Most of the key contributors are back this season and look even sharper under first-year coach Sy Butler. Plus, unlike last year, the Tigers now have Aubry Foy. Foy is one of the county's best players, averaging just over a double-double this season. She was robbed of a place on the all-county team for her 13-point, 16-rebound, 3-steal performance against Talladega in the semifinals.
Foy was the main reason her team hung with Talladega for 3.5 quarters before errant layups caught up to the Childersburg. Throw in leading scorer Jada Swain, x-factor Rakiya Spell and a host of girls beginning to find their groove defensively and Childersburg looks like a safe pick to play basketball deep into February.
Sylacauga boys
Most of the key contributors this season got a taste of postseason success last year when the Aggies advanced to the Final Four. As covered above, the Aggies appear to be rounding into form right on schedule.
Talladega girls
I believe the best basketball teams have depth and a shooter or two that you can trust late in the game. Talladega checks all the boxes.
TC Central girls
Johnson is, at worst, the second-best girl in the county this season. She makes every single play look effortless. In the county semifinals, Johnson successfully leaped up and tipped the ball in off her fingertips when TC Central inbounded the ball directly to her with 0.1 seconds left. The officials waved the basket off, saying it didn't beat the buzzer. I would disagree with that call, but who cares if the bucket was official. The fact is Johnson can literally do everything on the basketball court. Sillmon, her main partner in crime, has proven to be more than capable of dominating in the paint this season. If the Fighting Tigers can remain calm and help those two out, TC Central could be one of the most successful county teams in the postseason this year.
Bonus pick: Childersburg boys
The Tigers only lost to Sylacauga by four points last week. Childersburg might have won or at least forced overtime in the semifinals had a game-tying layup not rolled off the rim with one minute left.
Childersburg has mostly taken care of business to this point, but how the Tigers looked against the Aggies tells me Childersburg has what it takes to surprise some people in a few weeks.