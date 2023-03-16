The day’s haze caused by a controlled burn

Parts of Talladega County have been covered in a smoky haze today as a result of a large controlled burn.
Talladega County Emergency Management Agency’s Facebook page warned Thursday afternoon, “Be advised that there are controlled burns all over Talladega County.”
District Ranger Jeff Kincaid said the prescribed burn covered 1,517 acres of in the Lake Howard area, just east of Sylacauga.
“We generally pick burn locations that we can do in one day,” he said. “We can still have smoldering for up to a week after that, or until the next time it rains.”
There were two major reasons for this particular burn, he added.
“FIrst is fuel reduction,” Kincaid said. “But there’s also a wildlife habitat issue, especially regarding the red cockaded woodpecker, which is endangered. We’re trying to help build back their habitat, where they eat and nest and raise their young. When the brush gets too high, they can’t do that and they will go off somewhere else.”