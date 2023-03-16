 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

The day’s haze caused by a controlled burn

Parts of Talladega County have been covered in a smoky haze today as a result of a large controlled burn.

Talladega County Emergency Management Agency’s Facebook page warned Thursday afternoon, “Be advised that there are controlled burns all over Talladega County.”