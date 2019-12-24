The Craft Studio opens in Sylacauga (photos)

SYLACAUGA — Located in the heart of downtown Sylacauga, The Craft Studio is the city’s newest business.
The Craft Studio opened its doors Nov. 16, and the Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting on Nov. 25.
“We have really hit the ground running,” owner Odessa Gum said recently. “Everyone has been really supportive, and we have had a great response from the community so far.”
Gum noted the studio will offer workshops on a variety of crafts, including painting, wreath-making and more.
“Anyone can create art,” she said. “Sometimes all they need is a little encouragement.”
The Spokane, Washington, native said she wanted to create a place where community members could express themselves creatively, while in a welcoming, safe environment.
“Crafting has always been something I have enjoyed,” she said. “My mother sewed and I learned how to crochet at a young age.”
However, Gum said she didn’t always envision opening a studio, or leading group craft projects.
“I really got back into it after Debbie Yoder of Yoder Family Traditions Gift and Craft Shoppe asked for help with decorating some of their displays,” she said. “She has always been extremely supportive of me.”
Decorating cookies, gingerbread houses and ceramic christmas trees were just some of the workshops community members have participated in during the holiday season at the new studio space. The business space also provides private event rentals.
“I’ve hosted several parties and it's been a hit,” Gum said. “We can fit about 30 people inside.”
The studio does not have set hours, but posts a calendar of events on social media and outside its doors.
“We also offer gift certificates that can be used for future workshops,” she said.
Gum and her husband, Jesse, have three daughters: Adelina, Ella Faye and Josephine.
The Craft Studio is at 200 N. Broadway Ave. in Sylacauga.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/BROADWAYCRAFTSTUDIO/ or call Gum at 205-901-6510.
Reach Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell at RollTideLace@gmail.com.