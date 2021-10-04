The best players in September, the must-win region games and other football takeaways

The arrival of October means Michael Myers is stumbling back into our lives once again, this time in the form of “Halloween Kills.”
This also happens to be a critical month for football teams in the Daily Home coverage area. In the next few weeks, several teams could punch their ticket to the playoffs, or if they aren’t careful, they might find themselves starring in a few scary movies of their own making.
1. The Playoff Push
Almost every coach will say every game is of equal importance, but the path to the playoffs says not so fast. Some of them do matter, mathematically speaking, more than others.
Here’s a quick look at the most important game left on each team’s schedule:
1A
Winterboro (3-1 in region play):Friday at home vs Victory Christian
The Bulldogs just need to take care of business at this point to earn a first-round home game, and Victory Christian is the only remaining region opponent with more than one win all season.
Ragland (2-1): Friday at Wadley
The Purple Devils are likely the last threat to the region’s top seed. Plus, Ragland already dropped the head-to-head to second-place Winterboro, so the Purple Devils need a bit of chaos to earn a home game. Why hope for others to pull the upset when they can do it themselves this week.
Victory Christian (2-1): Oct. 15 at Woodland
The Lions can almost guarantee their playoff spot with a win over one-win Woodland, while a loss might all but eliminate them.
2A
B.B. Comer (3-1): Oct. 15, home vs Vincent
A 5-point loss to Lanett is the only blemish on the Tigers’ region resume, and B.B. Comer needed less than four yards to take the lead in the final two minutes of that one. It is easy to think what might have been, but the Tigers might not be home for either round if they don’t beat a Vincent team (2-2 in region play) that is scoring 34.2 points per game.
Fayetteville (2-2): Oct. 22 at Ranburne
The Wolves are in a 4-way tie for third, so every game actually might be the most important one for Fayetteville. A victory over B.B. Comer on Friday would put Fayetteville in the driver’s seat for the second seed. However, the Wolves play fellow 2-2 region foes Ranburne and LaFayette, so winning or losing those games swing things a little more. Those teams are outscoring opponents 211-185 and 163-149, respectively.
3A
Childersburg (2-2): Oct. 15 at Pike County
The Tigers face two unbeaten teams, Montgomery Catholic and Trinity Presbyterian, this month. A 1-point loss to Reeltown earlier this season drops the Tigers into fifth place, so Childersburg will need a lot of help, but nothing happens without a win at currently winless Pike County.
5A
Sylacauga (2-1): Friday home vs Beauregard
How fitting is this? On Friday, the Aggies can all but lock up a playoff spot with a win, and the opponent just happens to be first-year Sylacauga coach Rob Carter’s former program, Beauregard. Carter guided the Hornets to a 51-27 record and one state championship during the last seven years before he decided to come to Sylacauga.
Lincoln (2-2): Oct. 22, home vs Moody
The Golden Bears are one of four teams tied for third place in the region. Lincoln owns the head-to-head over Corner and lost it to Centerpoint. The only remaining team from that group is a Moody team that is playing defense almost as well as Lincoln is this year, giving up 21.2 points per game compared to Lincoln’s 18. Then again, Moody is scoring almost 14 points more per game than Lincoln so get ready for an exciting regular-season finale.
The others
TC Central, Talladega and Pell City have combined to go 0-9 in region play this year with three losses each. All could mathematically make the playoffs under certain circumstances, but there is no most important game for these groups. They all need to win every remaining region game to have any realistic chance.
2. Ragland emerges as the team to beat
The Purple Devils are 5-1, with a 9-point loss to Winterboro being their only blemish, but that was way back on Sept. 3. The following week, Ragland survived a road trip to Woodland, winning by a single point.
Since then, the Purple Devils have beaten their last two opponents 103-0. Overall this season, Ragland has outscored opponents 236-95 and should be a favorite to win at least two or three more games this season.
3. The scoreboard is working again in Lincoln
The Golden Bears have struggled to find the end zone since dropping a second-round playoff game 40-10 to Andalusia in 2019. In 2020 Lincoln averaged 24.2 points per game while failing to score even 21 five times.
That seemed to be the case once again this season as Lincoln scored 14, 13, 10 and 14 points through the first four games.
Then came the annual Munford rivalry, and Lincoln’s offense seemed to come back to life as the Golden Bears outscored the Lions 69-13.
That was Lincoln’s:
— Second win over Munford since 2013. The Lions won four of the previous six by at least 14 points.
— First victory in the rivalry by more than 22 points since 2009 when Lincoln won 47-0.
— First time scoring 60+ points in a game since a 62-42 victory over Hokes Bluff back in 2012.
In their only game since, the Golden Bears outscored Corner 27-26 on Thursday night, perhaps signifying Lincoln has finally found an offense capable of putting points up when needed.
4. The All-September team
I watched the following local schools last month: B.B. Comer, Pell City, Talladega, Winterboro, Munford, Lincoln (twice).
My other responsibilities make it tough to watch the offensive line, tight ends or defensive players enough to elevate one performance over another. So with that out of the way, I want to spotlight the best quarterback, running back and wide receiver I saw through two weeks, in addition to two other deserving players.
Quarterback Jack Poarch (Lincoln)
Against Corner:
Completed 6 of 16 passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns.
He also carried the ball seven times for 51 yards and the game-winning touchdown as time expired.
Facing fourth-and-10 with only 11.9 seconds left in the game, Poarch decided to call his own number and picked up 18 yards to set up his 1-yard sneak to win the game. On that drive Poarch was especially effective on third down, completing 2 of 3 passes for 25 yards.
Running back Kamore Harris (B.B. Comer)
Against Lanett:
20 carries, 177 yards and two touchdowns.
Harris also recorded a number of big plays on defense, especially on third down. His biggest was easily a 14-yard sack late in the game. The Tigers blocked the ensuing punt and returned it to the 4-yard line. Harris wasn’t able to close out down there, but he’s a big reason the game even came down to the final play. Lanett led 20-7 at the half then Harris found the end zone on runs of 62 and 84 yards in the third quarter to will B.B. Comer back into the game.
Wide Receivers Caleb Groce (Pell City) and Kentrell Borden (Pell City)
Groce against Talladega:
3 receptions for 28 yards
5 carries for 39 yards
Completed 3 of 4 passes for 48 yards and a touchdown
Borden against Talladega:
4 receptions for 48 yards and a touchdown
3 carries for 25 yards and two touchdowns
I broke my own rule. I couldn’t figure out a way to pick one of these guys. Groce had the bigger impact, even though Borden scored THREE touchdowns on SEVEN offensive touches. Still, a lot of Groce’s impact came when he rotated in at quarterback. So maybe it’s not fair to compare the two dynamic players.
Defensive player Troy McKinney (Winterboro)
Against Wadley:
6 receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown
3 carries for 8 yards
Blocked extra point
(At least) 6 tackles including three for loss and one sack
2 quarterback pressures resulting in an interception and an incompletion
McKinney put together the single most dominant performance I've seen this season. He was a force for the Bulldogs in all three phases of the game. His play on defense led the way, but Wadley made a concentrated effort to take him out of the game and they largely failed.
Defensive player Brandon Estelle (Lincoln)
Against Corner:
2 interceptions, including one 56-yard interception return for a touchdown
1 carry for 4 yards
His touchdown put Lincoln up eight points in the fourth quarter during a stretch when the offense couldn't stay on the field. Estelle also had a couple key pass breakups and tackles that helped Lincoln contain Corner’s offense.
5. Players and teams I’m excited to see in October
Sylacauga running back Maleek Pope
He has rushed for 637 yards and 11 touchdowns in his last three games. Need I say more?
Winterboro’s Troy McKinney
Even though Winterboro lost to Wadley, McKinney’s performance stayed with me more than anything else I’ve seen yet this season. He emerged as a really dominant pass-rushing specialist late last season, but this time around McKinney is determined to prove he can do a little bit of everything.
B.B. Comer and running back Kamore Harris
The Tigers lost 26-21 to Lanett on Sept. 3 in part because of injuries to both quarterbacks. Since then, B.B. Comer has outscored everyone by at least 25 points.
Harris started the month off with 56 carries for 532 yards and seven touchdowns in a seven-day span. He followed that up with a 4-touchdown effort the following week. If anyone is going to steal some of the spotlight away from Pope around these parts, it has got to be Harris.