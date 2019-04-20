SYLACAUGA – The 80th Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce dinner is set for Thursday evening at J. Craig Smith Community Center.
“This is a great night to gather as a community and celebrate our business, industry and organizations in the Sylacauga community,” said Laura Strickland, Chamber executive director.
The dinner will begin at 6 p.m.
Strickland said a fun evening is planned with a delicious dinner from Hickory Street Café, the presentation of awards and, of course, entertainment by the Andrew Brothers, dueling pianos.
“Everyone needs to come ready to request their favorite songs. Sing-alongs and dancing are encouraged,” the executive director said.
Tickets are $35 each and available at the Chamber.
Event sponsors are Blue Bell Ice Cream, Coosa Pines Federal Credit Union, Nemak, Omya, Alabama Municipal Electric Authority and Albia Steers State Farm.
Strickland said everyone in attendance will receive the first copies of the new Sylacauga Magazine.
The three awards selected by Chamber members will be presented, including:
The Horizon Award is presented to a Chamber partner that has been impactful in the business community and also a community partner for one to five years;
The Cornerstone Award is presented to a Chamber partner that has been impactful in the business community and also a community partner for more than five years; and
The Non-profit Award honors an outstanding organization for its achievement, leadership and vision in establishing a successful nonprofit organization dedicated to providing important charitable services to the community or improving the quality of life for the community.
The nominees for the Horizon Award are Chick-Fil-A, Nexus Bookkeeping and Donahoo Physical Therapy.
SWEN Communications, Booth Appliances and Omya have been nominated for the Cornerstone Award.
The three nominees for the Non-profit Award are the Sylacauga Community Playhouse, Civitans Club and Sylacauga Arts Council.
For more information on the dinner, contact the Chamber at 256-249-0308 or chamber@sylacauga.net.