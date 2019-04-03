SYLACAUGA – A fourth speculative building is scheduled for construction in the S.B. Pinkerton Industrial Park near the airport.
The building is being constructed by the city’s Industrial Development Board, Talladega County Economic Development Authority and a loan provided by Alabama Power.
A speculative building is constructed with no formal commitment from an industry. When constructing the building, those involved anticipate an industry interested in locating in Sylacauga will purchase it.
The City Council recently approved a resolution in support of the IDB’s project to construct the building on property adjacent to the airport and west of the last constructed speculative building, which was purchased by Fleetwood Metals. Partial funding for that project was also provided through a zero-percent interest loan from Alabama Power.
The city will have no funding in the construction but will receive proceeds from the sale of land per marketing agreement when the spec building is sold.
Calvin Miller, executive director of TCEDA, said the building is going to be 60,000 square feet.
“It is simply a shell of a building. The company that purchases it will go from there in completing it for a new industry,” he said.
Bids for the project are expected to be in excess of $1 million.
“The reason for this is the economy is good and contractors are busy at this time. Currently, we have no prospects for the building. It is like the saying when you do these spec buildings, ‘If you build, they will come,’” Miller said.
It will take approximately nine months to construct.
The building, he indicated, will be geared toward light manufacturing or an automotive supplier.
Two of the previous spec buildings now house Fleetwood Metal, which started off with a 60,000-square foot facility before expanding both its buildings since their purchase, Miller said.
The company employs 375 in its metal stamping business.
The third spec building was purchased by Hocking International Laboratories. A total of 20,000 square feet has been added to the original building. The company employs 37, and one of the products it produces is liquid fertilizer.
Miller said sometimes interested parties look at a spec building but decide to instead build their own structure. One such industry, he said, was Harrell’s Fertilizer.
Miller believes automotive suppliers could show an interest in the new building.
“We’ve got four major automobile plants in the area – Honda, Kia, Hyundai and of course, Toyota under construction in north Alabama,” he said.
There are 20 spec buildings across Alabama, six of those in Talladega County. The last one sold was in 2018 in Huntsville. Sylacauga’s building will be the 21st.
County-wide, there are 1,066 employees working in these buildings.
The speculative building, Miller added, is “quite a success story. It pays to be prepared. Companies like spec buildings. These buildings cut out at least six months of work to get started for companies, and they don’t have to build them on their own. They can begin production quicker with a spec building.”